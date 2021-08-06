Salem owners tell state economic chief business is improving

Aug. 6—SALEM — Business owners in downtown Salem on Thursday told the state's economic chief that customers are returning but help is hard to find as the recovery from the pandemic continues.

"My biggest challenge is finding employees," Coon's Card & Gift Shop owner Karen Davis told Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy inside the shop on Essex Street. "They go to lunch and don't come back."

Kennealy was in Salem as part of what Gov. Charlie Baker's office is calling a "statewide small business and downtown conversation tour." Salem was the 11th of 25 downtowns that Kennealy will visit over seven weeks, he said. He was joined on the tour by Mayor Kim Driscoll and State Sen. Joan Lovely.

The purpose of the tour, according to Baker's office, is to highlight the state's reopening and to discuss his $2.9 billion proposal to support recovery through federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Despite the trouble finding workers, Davis told Kennealy that business is "going really, really good."

"It's been busy," she said. "Everybody's excited to be out shopping and be in Salem."

Across the way at Rockafellas, owner David McKillop said business is "going OK." After losing so many wedding receptions due to the pandemic, there are now weddings scheduled almost every weekend, he said.

"In a world that's upside down right now, we're hanging in there," McKillop told Kennealy. "We made it to spring and we're having a decent summer."

Like Davis, McKillop said the biggest challenge is staffing.

"If we can just convince people that it's OK to work in the restaurant business again," he said. "The amount of customers that have come through the door has not been an issue for us. Right now it seems to be very consistent. We're keeping our fingers crossed that it continues to grow."

Story continues

Driscoll pointed out that the city offered incentives in the form of $400 gift cards to people who took jobs at restaurants and other hospitality businesses. She said there were 56 applicants in the first 48 hours.

In an interview later, McKillop said his business, which is family owned and operated, managed to get through the pandemic with the help of $700,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and a $60,000 state grant.

"It was incredibly helpful," he said. "That got us over the hump for the spring."

Kennealy said he has heard from small businesses on his tours how much state relief programs have helped them. In Salem, 142 businesses received $6.3 million in small business relief grants from he state, according to the governor's office.

Kennealy said Baker's latest proposal would funnel $350 million to support downtowns, main streets and small businesses in Massachusetts. The proposal is before the state Legislature.

"We're hear to listen and learn, find out what's worked, see what the challenges are and how we can be most supportive at this stage of our economy," Kennealy said.

Jamie Metsch, the owner of Oak + Moss on Washington Street, also told Kennealy that business is on the upswing.

"We've fared well with the tourism coming back," Metsch said. "I would say that pent-up demand or 'revenge spending' has certainly been a boon to this community."

In an interview, Metsch noted that he and his wife, Kate Leavy, had to close three stores in Beverly that they owned. But they recently opened a new location in Marblehead, called Even Keel. They also own Roost & Company in Salem.

Metsch said his business benefited from relief money during the pandemic, including $10,000 in small business grants from the city and $46,000 in Paycheck Protection Program assistance. He said the business is now doing well enough that he would probably not apply for any government help this time if it becomes available. He said he would rather the money go to businesses that are still struggling.

"We're not in the same boat as others may still be," he said. "You might need some sea legs here and there, but I think we'll do all right."

Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.