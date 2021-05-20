Salem keeps rolling

May 20—SALEM, N.H. — It took a while, say four innings, but it ended up being business as usual for Salem High softball.

The Blue Devils improved to a Division 1-leading 12-1 record with a 9-2 win over rival Timberlane in Game 2 of a three-game week on Wednesday.

Salem beat Timberlane 9-3 on Tuesday and the teams meet again Friday.

"What can I say? They are very, very good all the way around," said Timberlane coach Eric Schoenenberger, whose team fell to 4-6. "We were in the game. We had a chance. We showed we can play with them. But if you give them a few opportunities, they are too tough to beat."

Indeed, Timberlane led 2-1 in the fourth inning.

But Salem tied it at 2-2, thanks to four singles. A potential bases-clearing double was snared near the left field line to end the inning by Timberlane left fielder Delany Condon.

Salem started the bottom of the fifth with a walk, single, hit batsman and RBI walk. Then Kendall Migliorini added a two-run single to open the floodgates.

"We can't walk those batters," said Schoenenberger. "That got them going."

Any chance of a rally for the Timberlane offense was stalled by the left side of the Blue Devils infield. Freshman shortstop Addison Lucier and sophomore third baseman Ava McNamara made five elite stops, two for Lucier on her knees and three for McNamara, all on the backhand, over the last three innings.

"We take a lot of pride, Addy and myself," said McNamara, who literally stole three doubles. "We communicate a lot. We've been playing together a long time, so this is normal. We expect to make those plays."

McNamara also had a bomb double to right-center for one of her two hits. Freshman designated hitter Emerson Poulin had three hits while seniors Madison Burns and Sydney Emerson each had two hits.

"I know what the score says, but this was a tough game," said Salem coach Haley Chandler. "We brought a little more energy late in the game. These girls stay together. It's what I really love about them. They're pushing each other."

Salem 9, Timberlane 2

Timberlane (2): Salafali 1b/p 4-1-2, Collins cf 4-0-0, Mattarazzo rf 4-0-2, Perras 2b 3-1-1, Mlocek 3-0-1, O'Leary ss 2-0-1, Cook c 3-0-1, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Condon lf 3-0-1, Totals 29-2-9

Salem (9): Olson lf 4-0-1, Burns rf 4-1-2, Lucier ss 4-1-1, Emerson cf 4-0-2, Moniz 1b 3-1-1, McNamara 4-2-2, Poulin dh 3-2-3, Boucher c 2-2-1, DiMarino 2b 0-0-0, Migliorini 2b 3-0-1, Totals 31-9-14

RBI: T — Mattarazzo, Cook; S — Burns, Emerson 2, Boucher, Migliarino 2

WP: Solt; LP: Mlocek

Timberlane (4-6): 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2

Salem (12-1): 1 0 0 1 4 3 0 — 9