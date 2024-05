SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem High School junior Kathryn Ha is getting a special honor this week.

The top 24 juniors for the AJGA in the country including Ha are playing with the top LPGA pros in the world in the Mizuho Americas Open hosted by LPGA legend Michelle Wie West in Jersey City, New Jersey. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

