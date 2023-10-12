Saleh's plan for the Brotherly Shove? Give Hurts '11 kisses' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a lot of respect for the Eagles’ signature quarterback sneak play. Whether you call it the Tush Push or the Brotherly Shove, it’s incredibly hard to stop.

And that’s on Saleh’s plate this week.

But the Jets’ head coach and former NFL defensive coordinator has a plan that might be as good as any.

“Whether they get it, we’re going to do our best to try to stop it,” Saleh said to New York reporters. “They do a lot of stuff off of it too. They’ve got reverses, they got pop passes, they got stretch plays. They do a lot. So you’ve got to be sound, you’ve got to be disciplined. We’ll do our best in that regard. But if they quarterback carries the ball, we’ve got to give him 11 kisses. And just figure out a way to do that.”

Saleh, of course, means that the Jets want to hit Hurts when the Eagles try the play, which isn’t a bad idea. But it also doesn’t mean it’s going to work.

While many teams have tried to emulate the Eagles’ play, none of them have been nearly as successful. Saleh was asked why the Eagles are so good at it.

“Well, they got five Pro Bowlers on the offensive line and a really damn good offensive line coach,” Saleh said. “And they play violent, they play aggressive, they have a quarterback who’s super strong in terms of creating leverage. I don’t think he feels pain when he gets hit, even though we’re going to try. Legally. He’s talented. The whole group is talented. I think that’s the advantage they have.”

Over the last year or so, the topic of the Tush Push has become a big topic of discussion in NFL circles. There was a proposal to ban the push element of the play but it didn’t gain enough steam this offseason to pass.

Already in the first quarter of this season, there’s already talk about the NFL’s competition committee looking at the play again. The Eagles, of course, are doing nothing wrong. They’ve just found a play that works for them within the framework of the rules.

And all the attention isn’t why Saleh looked at the play this week.

“You watch our tape, you know that's part of our offense,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “The attention, again, like if Coach Saleh is in there watching the tape, regardless of if anybody is talking about it, he's trying to do what he can do to defend that play because it shows up. We don't just start defending plays because it's a hot topic in the media, which you know, I understand that.

“So, no, they know it's an important play to be able to defend. We know it's an important play for us. I don't think the media attention changes the way defensive coordinators and a head coach like Coach Saleh, how they prepare and go about their business.”

Sirainni said he knows teams are looking for ways to stop it but the Eagles are also looking for ways to grow with it. We’ve seen that element with some of the wrinkles they’ve been running off that formation this season.

While it’s not really a wrinkle, one thing Saleh has noticed is that the Eagles like to get to the line of scrimmage and run the play quickly to keep the defense in smaller personnel. Saleh said they’d ideally love to get six defensive linemen on the field for the play but, aside from calling a timeout, there’s no way to do it.

Some coaches have called for the plan to be banned but Saleh isn’t one of them.

“If it’s a safety issue, I’d say so. But it’s just a scrum,” Saleh said. “Like I said, if you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin. So a lot of people are hating on their play because it works but no one else can seem to make it work to their efficiency. So bravo to them. They found a play.”

