Saleh, Zach Wilson and Josh Allen react to Bills-Jets Week 9 game
Hear postgame reactions from the New York Jets Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Here are some quick takeaways from watching the Lions triumph over the Packers in real-time.
The Jets beat the Bills because the Jets were a better team than the Bills on Sunday. So here’s an official warning to the NFL’s 31 other teams: The Jets are here and they are very much for real.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Lil Wayne took a shot at Aaron Rodgers on Twitter following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
Debating whether or not the referees of Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game missed a pass interference call on Chase Claypool during the team's final drive.
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
National reactions: Josh Allen takes blunt of criticism for #Bills loss to #Jets:
Aaron Rodgers: 'We can't lose a game like that against that team' after getting beaten by the Lions