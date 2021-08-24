Saleh updates Jets injuries, Zach Wilson's progress | Jets News Conference
Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh updates several Jets injuries, including the loss of linebacker Jarrad Davis, possibly till the bye week. He is confident that rookie Jamien Sherwood can fill in and get the job done. He hopes to have two other rookies, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore back on the practice field this week. Saleh also talks about Zach Wilson's gameday process being, 'phenomenal'.