Saleh talks great defensive effort from Jets in dramatic OT win | Jets Post Game

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh credited the defense as the key to the Jets 27-24 OT win over Tennessee. They sacked Ryan Tannehill seven times, led by the Williams brothers, Quinnen and Quincy, who combined for three of them. Offensively, Zach Wilson played his best game as a Jet, getting great performances from Jamison Crowder and former Titan, Corey Davis., who each caught TD passes. Asked to describe the postgame Jets lockerroom, Saleh replied with a smile. 'Awesome, just awesome'.