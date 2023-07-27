Saleh on Payton's rebuke of Hackett: 'If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin'
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
