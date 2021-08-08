Saleh gives his impressions of Saturday's Green-White scrimmage | Jets Post Game
Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, said the experience of Saturday's Green-White scrimmage was 'awesome'. He felt the defense came out really strong and thought Zach Wilson was a little overwhelmed by the atmosphere of his first practice inside Met Life Stadium with a raucous crowd on hand.