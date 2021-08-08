Saleh gives his impressions of Saturday's Green-White scrimmage | Jets Post Game

The Guardian

A month ago, Americans were getting vaccinated, cases and deaths were falling, and Biden seemed to have the virus in his grasp. Not so fast Biden missed his goal of getting 70% of all adults receiving at least one shot by 4 July, and new cases are now averaging more than 70,000 a day, above last summer’s peak. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA It was not supposed to be this way. A month ago Joe Biden appeared to have victory over the coronavirus pandemic within his grasp. As tens of millions of America