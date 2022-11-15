Saleh discusses the magnitude of Jets' Week 11 game vs. Patriots
Head coach Robert Saleh discusses the magnitude of the New York Jets Week 11 game vs. the New England Patriots.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp's 75 receptions are second in the NFL, but now Los Angeles will have to try to save its season without its best offensive player.
The AFC East race has been a good one through the first 10 weeks of the season and it got even more interesting over the last couple of weeks. The Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings in back-to-back games, which dropped them from first place to third behind the Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots [more]
New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games over a 12-day period, concluding with back-to-back Thursday night games at Minnesota on Thanksgiving night and home against Buffalo on Dec. 1.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
Oregon loses its place in the College Football Playoff field in this week's bowl projections, opening the door for Clemson to make the field.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
Sixteen years after a mic'd up Peyton Manning castigated his star center ''Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,'' Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, two weeks ago nobody, including Saturday, could have imagined he'd be making his NFL head coaching debut last weekend.
How can the Eagles replace one of the NFL's top tight ends?