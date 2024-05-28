Sale re-sign ex-captain Addison on one-year deal

Will Addison has made 16 appearances for Ulster this season [Getty Images]

Sale Sharks have agreed to re-sign former captain Will Addison on a one-year deal from next season with the option of a further year.

The 31-year-old utility back came through the Sharks' academy and played more than 100 games for the club in his first spell.

An Ireland international, Addison went on to join Ulster in 2018 but has been restricted by two serious injuries whilst with the Irish province.

"It was really tough to leave Sale but I did it for the right reasons and I have loved my time in UIster. I played international rugby for Ireland and that was a huge dream of mine," he said.

“But I’ve remained a big Sale supporter and I’ve loved watching the club going from strength to strength in the last couple of years."

Addison missed more than a year with a back injury after crossing the Irish sea and then missed a further 12 months with a broken leg.

He eventually made just five appearances for Ireland during his time at Ulster.

“Most of the staff here have already worked with him, and they tell me he’s one of the most gifted players they’ve worked with and one of the best people they’ve worked with," Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson added.

"That’s reason enough to open the doors again and bring him back into the fold."