Sale Sharks might grind out results but their continued success is crucial for rugby union in North

Robert du Preez runs in a try for Sale as they secure a play-off spot with victory over Saracens - Tom Sandberg/Shutterstock

Imagine being appointed the marketing manager for Sale. As you briefly survey the sporting landscape in your locality, you note with some trepidation, if not dismay, you have the following competing sporting properties within about an hour of your club. Football’s Premier League giants, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Everton.

From its lower professional leagues, you have Wigan Athletic, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Bury, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, several of whom have recently been Premier League clubs. The competition for sponsorship and spectators also includes rugby league’s Super League clubs Warrington, Wigan, St Helens, Salford and Leigh. To complete the list, you have the considerable presence of Lancashire cricket club and the Test match venue of Old Trafford.

Good luck mate.

I made this list to contextualise Sale’s achievement in reaching the semi-final of the Gallagher Premiership, one that could yet see them appear in their second successive Premiership final. It is against this background that you must view Sale’s record because it makes clear the uniquely difficult environment in which they have to operate. That background is also a counterpoint to some of the criticisms that come their way from some supporters of other clubs.

Sale’s play-off place was achieved in the final round of the regular season, against Saracens at the StoneX Stadium, where they had not won in 11 of their past 12 visits. The surprise which greeted Sale’s victory was widespread but misplaced given their recent form. Such shock overlooked the fact that Sale went into the match with the joint-highest number of outright victories in this year’s Premiership – they had won 11 games, like Northampton. It was their relative lack of bonus points that was responsible for their table position going into the match.

Sharks prove sceptics wrong again

Those who betted against Sale might have been less likely to do so had they given more credence to the club’s developing reputation for obduracy in the face of big challenges. They have become a club that are willing to fight for every scrap and to make beating them a feat that will only be achieved by matching their cussedness. It was a typically muscular, attritional win against Sarries, in which the Sale back row made life particularly uncomfortable for their opponents. It was not a spectacular game of free-flowing rugby but, as so often, Sale managed to get the job done.

This fact ended the play-off hopes of Harlequins and Bristol, who were involved in a frenetic display of attacking rugby. A total of 11 tries scored entertained the spectators, even though both sets were to be ultimately disappointed. The juxtaposition between the style of the two games led some of those fans to bemoan the fact that clubs committed to attacking elan would be missing the semi-finals, whilst the unlovely style of Sale prevailed.

Envy undoubtedly explains some of this criticism, but it also overlooks the fact that there are many ways to play rugby and whilst you can favour one way, they all require expertise. Forward dominance needs huge physical ability and technical skill, as much as scintillating back play. Fans are sometimes guilty of not appreciating the tactical excellence and practical difficulty in playing in the manner of Sale.

Look at, say, the contribution of their fly-half, George Ford. You can legitimately make the comment that his instinctive creative ability is insufficiently seen when he plays for his club. What you should not do is leave unacknowledged the control and the tactical savviness that he shows whilst continually driving Sale forward. His judicious use of his kicking prowess allows Sale to play in the areas of the pitch that most benefit what attacking options he has at his disposal.

George Ford's judicious kicking enables Sale to play in those areas of pitch where they can wreak most damage - Tom Sandberg/Shutterstock

It is similar when you look at the contributions of Tom Curry, Bevan Rodd and Jean-Luc du Preez, the last of whom would have many more international caps were he not South African, with the Springboks having a surfeit of world class back rowers.

I readily admit that, in the clash of styles debate, I am in the entertainment camp. Like everybody else, I am entitled to that opinion but, in similar vein, everybody involved with Sale is similarly entitled to ignore my preference and to pay no regard to those who have an opposing point of view. Further, when weighing these opinions, due regard should be given to the fact that Sale have to operate in a setting where theirs is the third, and possibly fourth, most popular team sport. For them, winning and competing at the highest level of rugby union is disproportionately important, compared to clubs operating in more rugby-friendly areas. It is also important that they remain a ‘local’ club to players from the North, who still contribute around an average of seven out of fifteen players who ultimately play for England.

