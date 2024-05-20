Sale 'full of confidence' for Bath semi - Ford

George Ford has finished second and third in the league table in his two seasons with Sale [Rex Features]

George Ford says Sale Sharks have "momentum" and will be "full of confidence" going into their Premiership play-off semi-final at Bath.

Sale's victory at Saracens in the final regular season game left the north west club in third in the final standings.

It sets up a trip to the Rec on Saturday, 1 June (15:30 BST), as the Sharks chase a return trip to Twickenham.

Sale are the form team heading into the play-offs, on the back of five straight wins.

"Semi-finals and finals are one-off games, but we'll be going down there all guns blazing," said the England fly-half.

The success at Saracens was their first away to the champions since 2005 and leaves Alex Sanderson's side in high spirits as they begin preparations for the match with Bath.

Defeat away to the same opponents in March left Sale as low as eighth after a four-match losing run in the Premiership.

But Ford, 31, recognises they have momentum as they chase a spot in the Premiership final, 12 months after finishing runners-up to Saracens.

"We knew we'd have to go on a run where we were pretty flawless in terms of results, to get another opportunity," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"But we're full of confidence, we've got some momentum, and we'll be buzzing for that game."