Sale director of rugby Sanderson extends contract

Alex Sanderson returned to Sale in January 2021 after 15 years on the coaching staff at Saracens [Rex Features]

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson has signed a new three-year deal with the Premiership club.

The 44-year-old made 90 appearances for the Sharks as a player and returned to the club in January 2021.

Sale reached the Premiership final last season and are fourth in the table with one game of the campaign to go.

“I love it here and there are so many reasons to want to stay for at least three more years, and build on what we’ve already achieved," Sanderson told the club website.

“I’m also a proud northerner and to be able to coach and live in this part of the world, where I come from, is reason to get up in the morning.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone at the club and we’ve still got everything to play for this season. We’ve got four weeks to win it all when, four weeks ago, no one gave us a chance. That’s driving me.”