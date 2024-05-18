Owen Farrell denied final home farewell as Sale outplay Saracens to make play-offs

Sale's victory over Saracens on the final day means Owen Farrell (centre) has played his final home game for Saracens - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It was not meant to be like this. After so many great days at the StoneX Stadium, Owen Farrell had hoped for one more chance to play at his home ground before heading for pastures new in France. So too the departing Mako and Billy Vunipola and Sean Maitland, who had announced his intention to retire last week, only to suffer a cruel injury in the warm-up.

Yet Sale Sharks had other ideas. While Saracens had already qualified for the Gallagher Premiership play-offs, Alex Sanderson’s side were fighting to keep their season alive. And it showed. It is rare to see a Saracens’ side outplayed in terms of intensity and desire, particularly here, but Sale did so in spades.

Considering Sanderson’s side had been languishing in eighth place back in March, their form since the end of the Six Nations Championship has been that of title-contenders and a fifth successive win clinched third place, and a trip to face Bath in the play-offs. Saracens, who had gone into the game with hopes of finishing top, drop from second place to fourth, and must now travel to Northampton Saints.

The only fly in the ointment for Sale was a first-half hamstring injury sustained by Manu Tuilagi.

💬 "It's not too bad - I just can't run!"



Manu Tuilagi speaks pitchside after coming off through injury 🤕#GallagherPrem | #SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/LF8qprVS3v — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

“It has been a herculean effort from the lads,” said Sanderson. “They have taken hold of it since the Six Nations and started having players’ meetings. You can often find when that happens it can become mutinous, or it can take you to a different level of performance because of their ownership and they are owning it right now.”

Central to that ownership has been George Ford. Ben Curry may be the Sale captain but Ford has been their glue-player and his guile was key to victory, whose foundations were rooted in a surprise edge in both the scrum and line-out, with Sam Dugdale the unlikely hero of the breakdown.

“George Ford has been phenomenal. You meet players, and there are only a couple I have met, Owen Farrell is one, with his type of influence and how he can take a group and turn a group,” added Sanderson.

“Ben leads by example but George is very much the mouthpiece with regards to what we are doing right now and it is impressive.

“He is a tough kid George and he gets stuck in. He was quite aggressive afterwards, he was saying, ‘We are not celebrating this, we are going for Bath.’”

It was not until the final quarter that Mark McCall’s side came to life and generated some momentum and tempo, but already trailing 20-3, it was too late.

Sale Sharks have taken the lead! 💥



It's taken 22 minutes but Roebuck runs in unopposed 👊#GallagherPrem | #SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/X7B5hTIt4b — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

It was Tom Roebuck who opened the scoring with a brilliantly executed try and, although Farrell was able to respond with a penalty, Sale led 10-3 at the break after George Ford had kicked three points on the stroke of half-time.

The second-half charge by Saracens simply didn’t materialise. Ford landed another penalty and when Robert du Preez raced over for Sale’s second try after Sam James had regathered the ball from his long kick down the middle of the pitch, claiming an awkward bounce ahead of Alex Lewington, Mark McCall was forced to turn to his bench, immediately making five changes.

Finally, Saracens sprung into life, with veteran Alex Goode leading the charge and Theo McFarland and Theo Dan making powerful impacts. When Marco Riccioni was driven over and Farrell converted, the StoneX Stadium finally found its voice, but the revival lacked momentum and Sale were easily able to hold on.

Sale extend their season 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 🏉📈



They are Playoff contenders again 👊#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/e580MgOvsK — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

“We were poor today, outplayed and out enthused if we are honest and that is a difficult thing to say with what was at stake,” said McCall. “You had that at the back of your mind because everything was on the line for them, and we had the safety net of already being there. It certainly looked like their want was better than ours and if that is the case that’s disappointing.

“It is not what we wanted but I suppose our number one strength this year as a group has been responding to setbacks and disappointments very well and our next performance been really strong because of the honesty in the group. We are going to have to do that, there are no more second chances.”

Owen Farrell (pictured) has played his final home game for Saracens - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The result also ensures the two sides can meet in the final, as they did last season. Sale headed for a squad party on Sunday with a steely determination to do just that and with a fit-again Tom Curry itching to return. And with Farrell and co now fighting to extend their Saracens lives, the game against the Saints is likely to be of epic proportions.

Scoring sequence: 0-5, Roebuck try, 0-7 Ford con; 3-7, Farrell pen; 3-10, Ford pen; 3-13 Ford pen; 3-18, R du Preez try, 3-20, Ford con; 8-20 Riccioni try, 10-20, Farrell con.

Saracens: E Daly; R Segun, L Cinti (A Goode 51), N Tompkins, T Parton; O Farrell, I van Zyl (A Davies 69); M Vunipola (E Mawi 51), J George (T Dan 51), C Judge (M Riccioni 40), M Itoje, H Tizard (N Isiekwe 51), J Martin-Gonzalez (T McFarland 51), B Earl, T Willis (B Vunipola 56).

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; T Roebuck (A Reed 75), R du Preez, M Tuilagi (S James 17), T O’Flaherty; G Ford, G Warr (R Quirke 53); B Rodd (S McIntyre 51), L Dowan-Dickie (T Taylor 51), J Harper (W John 51), C Wiese (B Bamber 60), H Andrews (E van Rhyn 53), B Curry, S Dugdale, J-L du Preez.

Sale seal play-off spot with win at Saracens: As it happened

05:50 PM BST

Sharks into the semis

It's happy days for @SaleSharksRugby 😁



Their first ever win at the StoneX and a semi-final spot secured 🔒#GallagherPrem | #SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/ZL5SQDduD8 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

05:48 PM BST

Rundown of the final-day results

The Run-In ✅

The Play-Offs ⏳@SaleSharksRugby and @BathRugby secured the last two Play-Off spots with cruical wins in Round 18 🔥#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/gl8AhHhXSg — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) May 18, 2024

05:44 PM BST

Reminder of the semi-final line-up

05:39 PM BST

No home semi-final for Saracens

Saracens were in control of their own destiny today; they had already booked their semi-final spot and could have secured a home semi-final. But with Sale beating them it means Saracens will be away to Northampton in the semi-finals. With no home semi-final, the likes of Owen Farrell and the Vunipola brothers have now played their final home games for Saracens.

05:31 PM BST

Harlequins’ Andre Esterhuizen speaking to TNT

South African Andre Esterhuizen is departing Harlequins this summer to return to his homeland. Here is he speaking to TNT after his final game for Harlequins:

"I will always remember this special club" 🙌



Andre Esterhuizen loved his time with the @Harlequins 🃏#GallagherPrem | #HARvBRI pic.twitter.com/SdDtlx1PPG — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

05:26 PM BST

Newcastle winless

Steve Diamond’s charges were battered today 54-14 by Gloucester at Kingsholm, which means they have gone winless throughout the Premiership season. They end with just five points, 27 points behind their opponents today who finished just one place above them in ninth. Plenty for Diamond and co. to work on over the summer going into next season.

05:24 PM BST

Bath book home semi-final

Home play-off secured.



The journey continues 🔵⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dtkjUQ9iON — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) May 18, 2024

05:17 PM BST

Sale’s man of the match Sam Dugdale speaking to TNT

💬 "It's us against the world - that's when we are at our best - the underdog mentality."



Sam Dugdale speaks after securing a play-off semi-final spot with @SaleSharksRugby 🏉#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/iLsFannPSx — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

05:10 PM BST

FT verdict at The Stoop

Brilliant, but ultimately in vain. Bristol Bears fell agonisingly short of the Premiership play-offs despite fulfilling their end of the bargain and beating Harlequins in a helter-skelter shoot-out. While the scars of ‘Bristanbul’, the Bears’ heart-breaking 2021 semi-final loss, may never completely heal, this would have been cathartic.

Gabriel Ibitoye, Harry Randall and Max Malins shone in a backline that needed to undergo a major revamp on the hoof due to injuries, with Joe Batley excellent up front for Pat Lam’s charges. Chandler Cunningham-South’s double buoyed Harlequins, but Sale’s exploits at Saracens rendered this result immaterial anyway.

Beginning the afternoon in sixth and seventh respectively, having both lost the previous weekend, Harlequins and Bristol were always likely to produce a wildly entertaining contest to sign off a rollercoaster campaign in appropriate fashion. And though both were initially outside the play-off berths, the victors would likely qualify for the top four in the event of losses for Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs.

Bedlam descended quickly and heavily on a riotous first half scattered with five tries and, sadly, some serious injuries. Gabriel Ibitoye, a marauding threat all afternoon, was unleashed on the left flank from Bristol’s first line-out. He tore to within five metres and James Williams, who ended up with 17 points, dotted down when Bristol recycled. Barely 50 seconds had elapsed.

Harlequins responded through Cunningham-South, who had smashed Benhard van Rensburg into touch to end the latter’s game. Ellis Genge stepped and surged through to reward a flurry of Bristol offloads before Alex Dombrandt, the architect of Cunningham-South’s finish, burrowed over.

Ibitoye, who has put together the best season of his career to date, pounced to send Bears ahead, punishing a messy Harlequins move. Before half-time, though, Genge stayed prone after a powerful scrum from the hosts. He could not bear weight on his left leg and needed four men to help him down the tunnel. Remarkably, Sheedy was injured in the same play. Bristol limped to half-time in front, yet without some key figures.

Ibitoye’s inspired outing continued into the second period, another run foreshadowing the Bears’ bonus-point try, which came via Harry Thacker from a no-lift maul. Harlequins, bidding farewell to André Esterhuizen and Will Collier with heartfelt ovations, hit back and hit the front again thanks to Luke Northmore’s opportunism and Cunningham-South’s powerful second. That would prove a false dawn, though, as Bristol thrived in the chaos, with Malins fantastic as a stand-in fly-half and Randall running the show.

Max Lahiff shunted across the whitewash and Noah Heward linked with Malins to finish a sweeping attack, with Gabriel Oghre’s pushover completing what became a rout.

05:07 PM BST

Final standings

Northampton 60pts Bath 60pts Sale 56pts Saracens 56pts Bristol 54pts Harlequins 51pts Exeter 50pts Leicester 45pts Gloucester 32pts Newcastle 5pts

05:05 PM BST

FT verdict from Kingsholm

Gloucester 54 Newcastle Falcons 14

George Skivington’s side routed Falcons with eight fine tries to warm up for their mouthwatering European date with South African outfit Sharks in scintillating style.

The Cherry and Whites put behind them last week’s humiliating 90-0 drubbing by Northampton to inflict an 18th painful defeat of as miserable league season for their rivals.

While Gloucester enjoyed a much better afternoon, Falcons joined the unhappy band of clubs who have failed to win a single Premiership game in a season. Rotherham and London Welsh are the other members of that not so elite club.

Zach Mercer, Chris Harris, Charlie Atkinson, Ollie Thorley, Seb Blake, Jonny May, Alex Hearle and Josh Hathaway crossed for the hosts while and Jamie Blamire and Matias Moroni replied for Falcons.

May received the loudest cheer for a try on what is expected to be his final home appearance for the club.



05:02 PM BST

FT at The Stoop

Bristol have secured a convincing 53-28 win against Harlequins but neither will be featuring in the play-offs after Sale’s victory over Saracens.

04:59 PM BST

FT verdict from Welford Road

Exeter Chiefs’ hopes of snatching a place in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs were thwarted as Leicester Tigers won 37-31 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.



Having delivered some sublime performances this term, the youthful Chiefs suffered a serious bout of stage fright in their biggest outing of the season.

The Tigers dominated from start to finish, claiming the spoils thanks to tries from Ollie Hassell-Collins, Jack van Poortvliet, Tommy Reffell and Mike Brown. Handre Pollard and Kieran Wilkinson kicked the remainder of their points.

Tries from Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Dan Frost and Ross Vintcent countered with scores for the visitors, but it was scant reward on an afternoon when they were distinctly second best.



Not even a red card for Jasper Wiese – on his final appearance for the Tigers – could dampen things for the home faithful, who will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in 2024/25.

04:58 PM BST

FT verdict from The Rec

Bath booked a home semi-final against Sale Sharks on June 1 after romping into the Gallagher Premiership play-offs for the first time since 2020.

Johann van Graam’s men needed just a point to secure their place against a Northampton team resting their front-line stars after guaranteeing their play-off spot a week ago.

They made no mistake, bagging six tries and never looking in the slightest danger on a sun-kissed afternoon at the Rec.

Man of the match Josh Bayliss scored the first of six tries, with Will Muir adding a brace before Tom Dunn, Ben Spencer and Alfie Barbeary completed the rout.

Saints still finish the season ion top spot, for the first time since 2015, and will play Saracens in the first semi-final at Franklin’s Gardens on May 31.

04:56 PM BST

Semi-final line-up

Friday May 31, 7.45pm

Northampton Saints v Saracens

Saturday June 1, 3.30pm

Bath v Sale Sharks

04:56 PM BST

FT at Welford Road

Exeter’s Harvey Skinner is the third Chief to see yellow as he is dismissed for a high tackle on Leicester’s Tom Whiteley, Wilkinson lands the penalty to seal the Tigers win (40-21)

04:54 PM BST

Sale into the play-offs

Alex Sanderson’s men have won at the StoneX for the first time in the Premiership and secure their place in the semi-finals. They deny Saracens a losing bonus-point, which means Mark McCall’s men will be away from home in the semi-finals.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 | 💫 10-20 🦈



Our first win at the StoneX in nine seasons. 🔥



We've only gone and done it! We're heading to the #GallagherPrem Play-Offs!! 🎉#SARvSAL | #GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/QPj9meCisg — Sale Sharks 🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) May 18, 2024

04:51 PM BST

FT at The Rec

The final whistle sounds at Bath moments after Tom Seabrook’s consolation try for Northampton. Both clubs advance to the post season but Bath are certainly the happier today. FT 43-12

04:50 PM BST

Try Bristol

Bristol have scored yet another try. They extend their lead with the conversion to 18 points.

That’s that for this game. Bristol go through the 40-point barrier with a beauty. Max Malins ghosts behind his forwards and receives a pull-back before stepping on the accelerator and gliding into open space. He links with Noah Heward, who has the pace to score. It’s 46-28 to the Bears.

04:46 PM BST

Penalty Bristol

Pat Lam’s men have extended their lead to 11 points with a penalty. They lead 39-28 now.

Bristol pull away further. They have been impressive here, whatever happens. Max Malins is going nicely at fly-half and Harry Randall’s fine form is continuing. Max Lahiff is their latest scorer from close range. Compounding that, Will Evans is collared for a jackal that Adam Leal does not like. James Williams converts the penalty and, with 10 minutes remaining, the Bristol lead is 11 points. That could be that.

04:43 PM BST

Try Bristol

The visitors at The Stoop have just scored and kicked the conversion to lead 36-28.

04:41 PM BST

Try Exeter

It takes the Chiefs just a minute to make their numerical advantage pay, Ross Vintcent working his way over for the visitors to claim their third try (34-19), Slade slots the conversion (34-21)

04:40 PM BST

Red card Leicester

Jasper Wiese, on his final game for Leicester, has just been shown a straight red. Leicester lead 34-20 as Exeter have just scored a try.

Leicester No.8 Jasper Wiese sees red from referee Karl Dickson on his final appearance for the club. TV replays show he pile-drived opposite number Ross Vintcent into the ground with significant force (34-15)

"The red mist descended" 😳



A moment of madness from Jasper Wiese and he sees red on his final @LeicesterTigers appearance 🔴#GallagherPrem | #LEIvEXE pic.twitter.com/SDb4R00jLA — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

04:37 PM BST

Penalty Bristol

Bristol have now taken the lead against Harlequins, leading 29-28.

Scrum penalty for Bristol – with some added afters between Dombrandt and Randall – and James Williams converts to put the visitors ahead again… just as Saracens score at the StoneX.

04:36 PM BST

Try Saracens

Riccioni powers over for Saracens’ first try of the match. Farrell takes the conversion quickly and Saracens have reduced Sale’s lead to 10 points.

Finally, Saracens have sprung into life. It was Alex Goode who first led the charge, with a counter-attack from deep shaking them from their slumber. Theo McFarland has made a powerful impact from the bench as has Theo Dan. The hooker’s break allows Goode to chip the ball to the Sale 5-metre line and from the line-out, Marco Riccioni is driven over for a try from a fantastic line-out move.

04:35 PM BST

Try Bath

The floodgates have well and truly opened here as Bath bring on their bench to finish the job. Alfie Barbeary scores within a minute of talking the field before Will Muir bags his second, and his side’s sixth, on 64 minutes. 43-5

04:31 PM BST

All action at The Stoop

Will Collier, another departing stalwart, comes off and receives another standing ovation, then Harlequins take the lead! It’s Cunningham-South, who is really enjoying himself. Jeez Harlequins supporters really aren’t going to be happy if they fulfil their side of the bargain but Saracens lose…

04:30 PM BST

Exeter still fighting

Chiefs not going down without a fight, multi-phases attack that goes from one side of the field to the other, allowing hooker Dan Frost to squeeze over for their second try of the contest (34-15)

04:29 PM BST

Ovation for Russell

Finn Russell leaves the Rec to a standing ovation moments after Bath’s semi-final spot is secured. Orlando Bailey is sent on to close things out. 31-5

04:29 PM BST

Try Leicester

Brown wraps up the bonus point for the Tigers, finishing off great approach work from Steward and Scott (32-10), Pollard Con (34-10)

04:28 PM BST

Try Harlequins

Cunningham-South has just scored for Harlequins and Smith’s conversion gives the home side the lead.

04:27 PM BST

Billy on

On comes Billy Vunipola to rousing applause. A massive final quarter coming up for Saracens’ season.

04:23 PM BST

Try Bath

Bath confirm their place in the play-offs for the first time since 2020 with the fourth try of the afternoon, scored by Ben Spencer. The skipper picked off Rory Hutchison’s pass and ran it back 55 metres for the bonus point score. Russell converts. 31-5

04:21 PM BST

Try Harlequins

The home side have reduced the deficit through a Northmore try and it is now 21-26 to Bristol.

It’s going to be wild all the way here. Bristol attempt to run out of their own half but get caught up and a spill allows Luke Northmore to hack through to score. The conversion from Smith cuts the Bristol lead to 26-21. André Esterhuizen comes off to a standing ovation and there are some pretty vigorous handbags involving both packs. Cunningham-South wants the crowd involved more. Irné Herbst is especially fired up.

Luke Northmore pounces and has the skills to regather 👏#GallagherPrem | #HARvBRI pic.twitter.com/Tog7K8WyX8 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

04:20 PM BST

Try Sale

Sale have their second try of the game. James boots it down the field and it bounces awkwardly for Lewington. James is right there to tackle Lewington, who loses the ball. R Du Preez picks up the loose ball and goes over for the try. Ford’s conversion makes it 20-3.

Wow. This will be a huge test of Saracens’ resolve now. A try from nothing by Rob du Preez after Sam James had regathered the ball from his long kick down the middle of the pitch, claiming an awkward bounce ahead of Alex Lewington before feeding du Preez. Mark McCall turns to his bench, immediately making five changes. 3-20.

04:15 PM BST

Try Bristol

Harry Thacker has secured the bonus point for Pat Lam’s side at The Stoop and their lead is into double figures.

Bonus point, Bristol! Ibitoye’s inspired game continues. He breaks down the Bears left from a classic break-out, with Harry Randall prominent. Harlequins get offside, Bristol go to the corner and a no-lift maul carries Harry Thacker over.

04:14 PM BST

Penalty Sale

Ford has just kicked over a penalty for Sale and they now lead 13-3.

Another penalty by George Ford after Ben Curry had won the breakdown penalty extends Sale’s lead to 13-3. This is not going to plan for Saracens, who look strangely out of sorts.

04:13 PM BST

Try Leicester

Tommy Reffell has just scored Leicester’s third try and they now lead Exeter 27-10.

04:12 PM BST

Try Bath

At The Rec the home side have just got their third try through Tom Dunn at the back of a rolling maul.

Bath captain Ben Spencer is lucky to escape a knee ligament injury when Northampton prop Emmanuel Iyogun catches him with a poor shot at a ruck. Spencer takes a while to get up but is in place in time for Tom Dunn to bag their third try a minute later. Russell converted. Bath starting to enjoy themselves. 24-5

04:09 PM BST

Try Gloucester

There has already been a second-half try at Kingsholm where Gloucester are now 33-14 ahead.

04:08 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way with just 40 minutes remaining of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership regular season.

04:05 PM BST

As it stands

With one half remaining in the regular season, here is what the table currently looks like:

Northampton 60pts Bath 59 Saracens 57 Sale 56 Bristol 53 Harlequins 51 Exeter 50

04:00 PM BST

HT scores

Saracens 3-10 Sale

Bath 17-5 Northampton

Harlequins 14-21 Bristol

Gloucester 26-14 Newcastle

Leicester 20-10 Exeter

03:57 PM BST

Injuries

Ellis Genge is helped off at the Twickenham Stoop and that looks very serious. There are four men helping him down the tunnel because he cannot put any weight through his left leg. It seemed to happen after a Bristol scrum splintered. Steve Borthwick will have wanted Genge on England’s trip to New Zealand but that really seems in danger now. One hopes it is not an Achilles rupture or something of that severity. In a remarkable double blow for Bristol, they have also lost Sheedy to a knee injury on the stroke of half-time. That is going to mean Max Malins moving to fly-half in a big backline revamp.

03:54 PM BST

HT at The Rec

Some hope for Northampton on the stroke of half-time. First Matt Gallagher, the Bath full-back, is sent to the sin-bin for an intentional knock-on then Saints exploit the space for Gallagher’s opposite number, James Ramm, to go over for the try. Rory Hutchison misses the conversion but the deficit is down to 12 at the break. 17-5

03:54 PM BST

More cards

40 Mins - More cards at Welford Road as Exeter’s other winger, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, goes to the naughty step for a deliberate knock-on. No sooner has Olly Woodburn returned, but the Chiefs are back down to 14 men. (20-10).

03:53 PM BST

HT at Kingsholm

Gloucester-Newcastle - half-time 26-14

Falcons have the final say of the half with a second try of the game. Centre Matias Moroni dashes across following heavy pressure by the visitors on the Gloucester line. Connon converts...

03:52 PM BST

Penalty Sale

The visitors to the StoneX win a scrum penalty and Ford lands the penalty to give Sale a 10-3 lead. That is half time in north London.

Still, a third scrum penalty for Sale on a Saracens put-in allows George Ford to land the three points to establish a 10-3 lead for the visitors.

03:50 PM BST

Penalty Exeter

Slade cuts the deficit for the Chiefs with a routine penalty from in front of the posts after Cairns is taken out at a ruck (20-10)

03:49 PM BST

No try Sale

Saracens have overthrown a line-out close to their own line and Cowan-Dickie catches it and charges over the line for Sale’s second try. But referee Luke Pearce has disallowed it as there was separation as Cowan-Dickie stretched, but he re-gathered it before it hit the ground. What is that decision? That makes no sense. How has that not been given?

Huge decision here just before half-time. Luke Cowan-Dickie looked to have scored a second try after gathering an overthrown line-out by Saracens but the TMO review determined there had been separation of the ball from his hand in the process of scoring.

03:47 PM BST

Tries galore at Kingsholm

30 mins: England hooker Jamie Blamire ploughs his way over from close range to give Falcons hope of a recovery after having to soak up so much pressure and punishment. Brett Connon converts. But Gloucester bring up the try bonus courtesy of wing Ollie Thorley slicing his way through for his side’s fourth try.

03:40 PM BST

Exeter in a bit of strife

With Woodburn in the sin-bin, Pollard extends Leicester’s lead to 20-7 as he slots the penalty from midway inside the Chiefs half.

03:38 PM BST

Try Bristol

Ibitoye has just scored under the posts for the visitors to The Stoop and Bristol lead 21-14.

Ha. I promise I am typing as fast as I can. Bristol are ahead again. It’s a weird one, but Ibitoye is rewarded for his opportunism. Following a burly carry from Dombrandt at the base of a strong Harlequins scrum, the hosts look to spread it. Ibitoye bounds in from the edge, though, and can canter clear after gathering a loose pass. Sheedy’s conversion makes it 21-14 to Bristol… and the visitors slice Harlequins from the restart for good measure. Max Malins ghosts around Danny Care and links up with Randall but the defence scrambles to force an error.

03:37 PM BST

Tries at Kingsholm

There have been four tries so far as the bottom two clash, with Gloucester leading 21-7.

03:35 PM BST

Penalty Bath

Finn Russell kicks a penalty after yet another Saints infringement and the visitors must be seriously concerned this will turn ugly, a week after they stuck 90 points on Gloucester. Admittedly, that line-up was rather stronger. All this XV has managed is one barnstorming carry from Burger Odendaal, who was held up over the Bath line by Thomas du Toit. 17-0

03:34 PM BST

Try Leicester

26 - Try for the Tigers, Steward with the initial carry through the middle, van Poortvliet is on his shoulder and his slips the grasp of Cairns to race clear of the cover (15-7), Pollard lands the conversion (17-7)

03:34 PM BST

Try Harlequins

The home side at The Stoop are in the corner and Alex Dombrandt is awarded the try after a TMO review. Smith’s conversion makes it 14-14.

Level again at The Stoop. Dombrandt barges over from close range out wide. Bristol think – or hope – that they have held him up but the TMO needs a couple of replays to demonstrate otherwise. Harlequins had eked out a breakdown penalty to get close. They have been good in that area, and Cunningham-South is back with us, having passed a head injury assessment, clearly.

03:33 PM BST

Try Sale

The first points of the game are scored by Sale, who score under the posts through Tom Roebuck. Ford’s simple conversion gives Sale a 7-0 lead.

Try for Sale! This should bring the game to life. Joe Carpenter counter-attack, a couple of strong carries and Tom Roebuck steps inside the cover defence for a brilliant try.

Sale Sharks have taken the lead! 💥



It's taken 22 minutes but Roebuck runs in unopposed 👊#GallagherPrem | #SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/X7B5hTIt4b — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

03:29 PM BST

Try Leicester

Leicester Tigers take the lead as Ollie Hassell-Collins races in for a try for the hosts, who spring a clever backs move as the Chiefs rushed up in defence to score (8-7), Pollard’s conversion is good. (10-7)

03:28 PM BST

Try Bath

Bath double their lead in slick fashion on 15 minutes, working the ball down the back line to wing Will Muir who cuts up the middle at pace to score for Russell to again convert. Saints wobbling already, their handling distinctly ordinary. 14-0.

Finn Russell gets his and @BathRugby's second try of the afternoon with a move straight from the training ground 😮‍💨#GallagherPrem | #BATvNOR pic.twitter.com/zNopRBa879 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

03:27 PM BST

Manu off injured

Bad news for Sale as Manu Tuilagi has gone off with what looks like a hamstring injury.

Huge blow for Sale as Manu Tuilagi limps off after a brilliant break.

After virtually no rugby in the first quarter, the game has just starts to open up with Saracens responding with a searing break by Owen Farrell and further dart by Daly.

Will that be the last we see of Manu Tuilagi in the #GallagherPrem? 😬#SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/OBqKOJlaZR — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

03:26 PM BST

No try Bristol

Ellis Genge thinks he has his second of the game at The Stoop but it is ruled out.

Bristol have been denied another scorcher by the television match official, justifiably. Joe Batley, who is having a stormer, makes some headway out wide – yes you read that right, he’s been hanging in the 15-metre channels a fair bit – before Genge breaks directly up the middle again. He links with Harry Thacker, who was down a few moments previously following a lateish tackle earlier in the counter, and Genge gets the ball back to score. However, it’s pulled back because Thacker did not release the ball quickly enough after Marcus Smith’s cover tackle. Deep breath. We’ve had a quarter of this game.

03:23 PM BST

Try Bristol

England loosehead Ellis Genge has gone over for Pat Lam’s side to give the away side a 14-7 victory. Not only have Harlequins conceded, Chandler Cunningham-South has gone off.

Bristol back ahead! My poor fingers. This is another beauty. Bristol pour up the middle of Harlequins with a stream of offloads. Eventually, they spread the ball wide and the defence is hopelessly stretched. Ellis Genge has a big overlap but steps off his left to surge over the whitewash. Cunningham-South is coming off as well.

03:23 PM BST

Penalty for Leicester

Leicester Tigers cut the deficit as South African fly-half Handre Pollard lands a penalty from in front of the posts after Karl Dickson penalises the Chiefs for straying offside in midfield (3-7)

03:21 PM BST

Try Gloucester

The Kingsholm faithful will be happy to see their side get on the scoresheet first through a Zach Mercer try.

03:20 PM BST

Van Zyl lucky?

Saracens scrum-half Ivan van Zyl is penalised for dumping Ben Curry but Luke Pearce only gives a penalty. The TMO felt that maybe it was more but only a penalty given.

Kickable penalty for Saracens reversed here as Ben Curry is flipped by Ivan van Zyl in an off-the-ball incident reviewed by the TMO.

03:18 PM BST

Try Harlequins

It is all square all The Stoop as Chandler Cunningham-South’s try has brought Harlequins level.

It’s bedlam here, predictably. Harlequins are level and it’s a really sweet score. A breakdown penalty gets them in the corner and there is a bit of a shove with the maul before André Esterhuizen careers over the gain-line. The hosts power around the corner and a gorgeous, flat pass from Alex Dombrandt allows back-row buddy Cunningham-South to slice under the posts. Harlequins almost went ahead in the time it took me to type that, Cunningham-South charging into open space from a Marcus Smith kick-pass. It’s fast. It’s loose. It’s hard to keep up.

There won't be a shortage of tries today 😍@Harlequins hit back with a clinical play.#GallagherPrem | #HARvBRI pic.twitter.com/g6EKZMdK6e — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

03:16 PM BST

Try Exeter

At Welford Road Exeter have got the opening try through Immanuel Fey-Waboso. They lead 7-0.

Exeter Chiefs strike first in the East Midlands, a clever backs move sees England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sneak over in the right corner. Henry Slade - fresh from his new contract - adds a sublime touchline conversion to give the visitors a dream start (0-7)

03:15 PM BST

Try Bath

First blood to Bath at The Rec. On their opening attack Ollie Lawrence kicks to the corner, Northampton can’t clear their lines and from a scrum home No8 Josh Bayliss picks up and dots down. Finn Russell converts for a 7-0 lead.

03:15 PM BST

Drama at The Stoop

More drama here at the Twickenham Stoop. Bristol attempt to run the restart away from their own 22, as they tend to. Ibitoye threatens again but Benhard Janse van Rensburg is whacked into touch by Chandler Cunningham-South and he will have to come off. He is seriously upset. Virimi Vakatawa is a decent replacement in midfield, yet that feels like a big moment because Janse van Rensburg is an immense player.

03:12 PM BST

Live from north London

A mediocre start for Sale. George Ford’s kick-off went out on the full from the kick-off and after a couple of scrums on the halfway line, Saracens are awarded a penalty. A long shot by Elliot Daly however sails wide.

03:08 PM BST

Try Bristol

We have the first try of the afternoon after just one minute and it is Bristol at The Stoop. Former Quins winger Ibitoye nearly gets there but Bristol recycle to James Williams who scores in the corner. Bristol lead 7-0.

Wow. What a start from Bristol. They take the kick-off and Harlequins clear to touch. Three phases later, James Williams is in. Gabriel Ibitoye is released down the left and tears to within five metres. Harry Randall whips to the short side and Williams is in. Callum Sheedy converts from the touchline for good measure.

The @BristolBears have come 𝙛𝙡𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 out of the gate 🐻



We have the first try of the game within the opening minute 😳#GallagherPrem | #HARvBRI pic.twitter.com/710wQrDBCk — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

03:06 PM BST

Emotions running high

Set for an emotional day at the StoneX Stadium. Saracens are already guaranteed a play-off place, but need a win to ensure that Owen Farrell and the Vunipola brothers Mako and Billy, get one more home game before they say their farewells.

03:06 PM BST

Kick-offs

We are under way in all five games.

03:05 PM BST

At The Rec

Huge expectation from Bath fans, no doubt aided by a glance at Northampton’s makeshift line-up. A home defeat is unthinkable, not least as it could drop the Rec outfit out of the play-off positions for the first time this season.

03:05 PM BST

Bit of Deep Purple

Nothing better on a match day at Mattioli Woods Welford Road then the Leicester entrance to the pitch.

To the strands of Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke on the Water’ - the crowd are stomping and clapping as they welcome the Tigers to the field.

Amongst the crowd today is Leicester City’s assistant manager Willy Caballero, whose side recently returned to the Premier League as champions of the EFL Championship.

03:02 PM BST

Kick-offs fast approaching

We are just moments away from kick-offs up and down the Premiership.

02:59 PM BST

Gloucester look to bounce back from humiliation

Players warming up for what is a warm-up game for a much stronger side than the one which were thrashed 90-0 by Northampton seven days earlier. George Skivington hoping his men can prepare for their Challenge Cup Final clash with Sharks on Friday with a confidence-boosting victory.

Newcastle Falcons head into the contest at Kingsholm determined to end a miserable league season with a victory and avoid joining Rotherham and London Welsh in going through a whole campaign without the taste of success.

02:56 PM BST

Maitland out

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄.



Sean Maitland has been ruled out in the warm up.@AlexLewington48 will start on the right wing.#YourSaracens💫 pic.twitter.com/qkVw0v0ZTx — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) May 18, 2024

02:54 PM BST

Battle of the back-rows

You have to go back to December 2020 for Exeter’s last win at Leicester, but the Chiefs know they have to win to stand any chance of making it into the play-offs.

If the warm-ups are anything to go by, it’s going to be a fierce battle - particularly up front where the back-row battle looks mouth-watering where Liebenberg, Reffell and Wiese come up against Roots, Vermeulen and Fisilau.

02:53 PM BST

Conviction key for Bristol?

Nobody has really wanted to speak about it this week – and I have asked – but this is obviously another edition in a rivalry shaped by the remarkable ‘Bristanbul’ semi-final of 2021. That day, of course, Harlequins mounted a ludicrous comeback to reach Twickenham. Bristol, seemingly, have taken a while to recover. They finished 10th and then ninth on the table in the next two Premiership seasons. Only recently, in the past couple of months or so, prompted by owner Steve Lansdown, have they really rediscovered their mojo. Conviction is key for them today.

02:52 PM BST

Live from The Rec

No late changes at The Rec where third (Bath) meets first (Northampton). Saints, already guaranteed a home semi-final, retain only two of last week’s team. Bath need a point to guarantee a top-four finish but could miss out if they come badly unstuck.

02:47 PM BST

Injury in the warm-up for Saracens?

Saracens winger Sean Maitland, who announced yesterday that he is retiring at the end of the season, has collided with Elliot Daly during the warm-up and has been receiving treatment from the medical staff. Will he play?

02:38 PM BST

Final Prem game for Jonny May

🏟️ 191 appearances

🏉 73 tries



Jonny May plays his last @premrugby game for @gloucesterrugby this afternoon 👋#GallagherPrem | #GLOvNEW pic.twitter.com/vHZsk37Uoi — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

02:33 PM BST

Live from the Midlands

The inclusion of Max Norey at hooker means he will become the ninth player to make their first Premiership/Champions Cup start for Exeter Chiefs in 2023/24. He is the 37th player to start for the Chiefs this season.

02:28 PM BST

Points, points, points?

It’s slightly muggy here at the Twickenham Stoop but the rain is staying away for now, which means I would be really surprised if there are fewer than 70 points in a thriller. As a separate prediction, I think the winner of this game will go through to the semis…

02:26 PM BST

Expect chaos

There are so many permutations for today’s final day, with seven sides able to make the play-offs but only four will do so. Northampton and Saracens have already qualified for the semi-finals but who will join them? You can take a look at all the chaos that will ensue this afternoon.

02:22 PM BST

Fascinating season

This has been one of the tightest Premiership seasons in recent memory, with so much to play for on the final day. Our very own Charlie Morgan has given 19 reasons why he has loved this season.

02:19 PM BST

Fifth-place Exeter chasing the play-offs

Great excitement building in and around Mattioli Woods Welford Road ahead of today’s clash between Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs. The Chiefs arrive in town on the back of a big win over Harlequins and will be hoping for more of the same in their quest to reach the play-offs.

They need a victory to stand any chance - and even then it may not be enough depending on results elsewhere. The Tigers, meanwhile, will be looking to dent the hopes of the Devonians, whilst signing off their own campaign with some sort of success in front of what will be a full house.

Back-row Jasper Wiese, centre Matt Scott, prop Francois van Wyk start in what will be their last game for the hosts, while captain Julián Montoya returns to the starting line-up as does Mike Brown.

The Chiefs make one change to their side that beat Harlequins, Max Norey comes in for the injured Jack Yeandle at hooker.

02:14 PM BST

Team news from Kingsholm

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔢



The Gloucester Rugby team for the final home game of the season has been revealed.



May, Socino and Hearle set for their final Kingsholm appearances in Cherry & White. 😢



📰 https://t.co/0n5jOtXJtu

🎟 https://t.co/472DR2Rk0q

🤝 @BPE_Solicitors #GLOvNEW |… pic.twitter.com/GiAAQZRmfS — Gloucester Rugby 🍒 (@gloucesterrugby) May 17, 2024

This is your Newcastle Falcons team for today's Gallagher Premiership visit to Gloucester.



The 3.05pm kick-off is live on Discovery+ and the TNT Sports red button.https://t.co/cYXvtkhxRX#TrueNorth pic.twitter.com/bwIwx9XrSK — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) May 18, 2024

02:13 PM BST

Team news from The Rec

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦'𝐬 𝐮𝐩 🔥



With a place in the play-offs still to play for, this Saturday is set to be huge!



Get ready for last-minute drama across the Premiership and wherever you're watching, make sure you bring the noise 🔵⚫️⚪️



Read the full team news 👉 https://t.co/W6ZWWheziS — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) May 17, 2024

Here are your Saints to take on Bath in tomorrow's regular season finale 🛁https://t.co/Ah10HhrMLl pic.twitter.com/EKLf20RaDr — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) May 17, 2024

02:09 PM BST

Team news from Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Your Tigers 23 to close out the Gallagher Premiership season at home!



ℹ️ https://t.co/RClnWoIqiC pic.twitter.com/06ZJTGfmWb — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) May 17, 2024

Team's up #ChiefsFamily & we're on the road ☝️



🔄Max Norey at hooker

👊Dan Frost on the bench



Bring on the Tigers as we fight for a play-off place! 🐯#LEIvEXE | #JointheJourney | @RGBRecruitment pic.twitter.com/8THbPZiuxV — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) May 17, 2024

02:05 PM BST

Team news from The Stoop

TEAM NEWS 🗞️



Four changes to the Starting XV for Bristol 🐻



🔙 Esterhuizen starts

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th for Chisholm



📲 https://t.co/O1CC41Mry8



📬 Delivered by @DHLRugbyUK #HARvBRI #COYQ pic.twitter.com/dN44UliCny — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) May 17, 2024

02:02 PM BST

Team news from the StoneX

🐺 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠'𝗦 𝗨𝗣 🫡



2️⃣ changes from 🐻 win.

💪 Judge back in to front-row.

🔥 Maitland starts on right wing.



Team News 👇#YourSaracens💫 | @CityIndex — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) May 17, 2024

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | 💫 v 🦈



This is it. Here are #YourSharks fighting for a place in the play-offs 🔥



Read more via the link below 👇#SARvSAL | #SharksAreCircling🦈 — Sale Sharks 🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) May 17, 2024

01:44 PM BST

Final day preview

Here we are; the final day of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership regular season has arrived. Nearly every game has ramifications for the play-offs with seven teams still able to make the play-offs, so get ready for a jam-packed afternoon. Here is what is in store across the Premiership this afternoon:

At the StoneX Stadium, it is a repeat of last season’s Premiership final where Saracens take on Sale. Saracens, who will be saying goodbye to the likes of Owen Farrell and the Vunipola brothers at the end of the season, have already sealed a spot in the play-offs but are gunning for a top two spot which would guarantee a home semi-final in two weeks’ time. For Alex Sanderson’s men, they currently sit in the final play-off spot in fourth and know a win this afternoon will seal a berth in the semi-finals. Sale will be hoping today’s game will not be the last for the likes of Manu Tuilagi, Cobus Wiese and Sam James.

Harlequins take on Bristol at The Stoop with both sides needing to win to stand a chance of making the semi-finals. They start the day in sixth and seventh respectively after defeats in the penultimate round. Both sides have to win to stand a chance of reaching the play-offs and hope that Sale and Exeter slip to defeat.

Current leaders Northampton travel to The Rec to play Bath with a home semi-final already sealed for the visitors. They will want to secure top spot whilst Bath, who are in third, can secure a home semi-final berth if they secure two more points than Saracens, who are one place and point above Bath.

Exeter, sitting in fifth place two points behind Sale, travel to face Leicester, who have nothing to play for on the final weekend as they will finish eighth no matter what.

The only game without any ramifications on the play-offs is at Kingsholm where the bottom two meet. Gloucester will be looking to respond to their humiliating 90-0 defeat at Northampton last weekend whilst Newcastle have one last chance to avoid going winless all season in the league.

With the league so tightly packed going into this final day, it could come down to the number of wins and points difference so every point matters. Strap yourselves in for a bumper afternoon of Premiership rugby.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.