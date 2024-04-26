Salary and signing bonus details for Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Nix was the sixth quarterback taken, and the first Oregon Duck to come off the board.

According to OverTheCap, Bo Nix’s contract with Denver is worth $18,613,158. Since it’s a first-round contract, the length of the deal is 4 years, with a fifth-year team option. Nix’s signing bonus is projected to be worth $10,356,840.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s former QB, was the last QB selected before Nix, going at No. 10. Also according to OverTheCap, McCarthy’s contract is worth $21,854,796, 3.24 million more than Nix’s contract.

In 2023, the Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick. Gibbs’s contract is worth slightly less than Nix’s, at $17,845,138 over four years, also with a fifth-year option.

Nix is walking into an organization that has struggled to find or develop a good quarterback in almost a decade, but he is the most promising prospect the Broncos have brought in during that time as well. At the very least Ducks fans will get the chance to see Bo Nix and Justin Herbert go head-to-head as division rivals twice a year.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire