Salary details released for Charles Kelly, DJ Durkin

Auburn has hired many new assistant coaches this offseason, and details surrounding new contracts are beginning to emerge.

Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King has revealed details surrounding the contract and salary of Auburn’s new defensive coaches including co-defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Charles Kelly.

Reports surfaced of Auburn’s hiring of Charles Kelly before the Tigers’ Music City Bowl game against Maryland. The hire was made official, and Kelly will now serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. According to King, Kelly will make $875,000 over a three-year contract, which will expand to $950,000 if he is still on staff in 2026.

Durkin, however, is set to make north of $1 million a year as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. King reports that Durkin will earn $1.2 million this season, and his salary will increase by $200,000 for every year that he is on staff.

Durkin joins Auburn’s staff after spending two seasons as defensive coordinator for Texas A&M and was part of Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Kelly comes to Auburn from Colorado, where he served as defensive coordinator for Deion Sanders’ initial coaching staff in Boulder. He is well respected across the country and is known to be an elite recruiter.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire