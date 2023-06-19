Salary cap space for every NFL team (including the Saints)

John Sigler
·2 min read

We’re reaching a lull in the NFL’s offseason calendar stretching from spring practices to the start of training camp in late July, and it’s a prime time for teams to put the finishing touches on their roster. Whether that means making a savvy trade with another squad or signing a splashy free agent, this is an opportunity to get a sense for what’s going on around the league and gauging who might be available.

And the New Orleans Saints are, for once, well-positioned to get in the mix. They rank right in the middle of the pack with other teams in the NFL in terms of open salary cap space. They have the flexibility to open up even more resources, but that isn’t something they necessarily have to do in order to add more talent. Here’s the latest salary cap space estimate for every team, including New Orleans, thanks to Over The Cap:

Kansas City Chiefs

Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

$650,891

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

$1,479,635

Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

$2,683,740

New York Giants

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

$3,824,536

Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen
AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

$5,497,111

Seattle Seahawks

$7,152,379

Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

$7,992,260

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

$8,805,976

Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

$9,920,914

Atlanta Falcons

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

$9,973,618

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

$10,681,566

Los Angeles Rams

Harry How/Getty Images
Harry How/Getty Images

$10,750,916

Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

$11,570,245

Jacksonville Jaguars

$12,013,063

Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

$12,542,249

Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

$13,854,767

Miami Dolphins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

$13,904,327

New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

$14,243,112

Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

$14,919,110

New England Patriots

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

$14,956,291

Pittsburgh Steelers

$15,726,194

Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

$16,567,483

Houston Texans

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

$16,782,071

Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

$16,889,088

Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

$17,809,972

Dallas Cowboys

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

$20,452,185

Detroit Lions

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press

$22,940,703

New York Jets

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

$23,152,295

Indianapolis Colts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

$23,388,906

Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

$26,579,030

Arizona Cardinals

$26,679,614

Chicago Bears

$32,037,189

