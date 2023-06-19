Salary cap space for every NFL team (including the Saints)
We’re reaching a lull in the NFL’s offseason calendar stretching from spring practices to the start of training camp in late July, and it’s a prime time for teams to put the finishing touches on their roster. Whether that means making a savvy trade with another squad or signing a splashy free agent, this is an opportunity to get a sense for what’s going on around the league and gauging who might be available.
And the New Orleans Saints are, for once, well-positioned to get in the mix. They rank right in the middle of the pack with other teams in the NFL in terms of open salary cap space. They have the flexibility to open up even more resources, but that isn’t something they necessarily have to do in order to add more talent. Here’s the latest salary cap space estimate for every team, including New Orleans, thanks to Over The Cap:
Kansas City Chiefs
$650,891
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$1,479,635
Las Vegas Raiders
$2,683,740
New York Giants
$3,824,536
Buffalo Bills
$5,497,111
Seattle Seahawks
$7,152,379
Tennessee Titans
$7,992,260
Denver Broncos
$8,805,976
Baltimore Ravens
$9,920,914
Atlanta Falcons
$9,973,618
San Francisco 49ers
$10,681,566
Los Angeles Rams
$10,750,916
Washington Commanders
$11,570,245
Jacksonville Jaguars
$12,013,063
Los Angeles Chargers
$12,542,249
Philadelphia Eagles
$13,854,767
Miami Dolphins
$13,904,327
New Orleans Saints
$14,243,112
Cincinnati Bengals
$14,919,110
New England Patriots
$14,956,291
Pittsburgh Steelers
$15,726,194
Green Bay Packers
$16,567,483
Houston Texans
$16,782,071
Cleveland Browns
$16,889,088
Minnesota Vikings
$17,809,972
Dallas Cowboys
$20,452,185
Detroit Lions
$22,940,703
New York Jets
$23,152,295
Indianapolis Colts
$23,388,906
Carolina Panthers
$26,579,030
Arizona Cardinals
$26,679,614
Chicago Bears
$32,037,189