Salary cap restraints will force Eagles to make surprise decisions on more big named players

DeSean Jackson was the first cap casualty to go as the Eagles released their star receiver on Friday after two years back in Philadelphia.

Trading Carson Wentz will force the Eagles to make more moves centered around big named after an NFL record $33.8 million dead money cap charge, the largest in NFL history.

Adam Schefter sat down with Jeff Skversky of 6ABC and he says he expects anything on the table to try to get the Eagles under the salary cap which is projected around $180 million for next season.

Schefter went to say that he believes anything and everyone is in play and that could include names like Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson, Brandon Graham, and possibly Fletcher Cox, who has been mentioned in trade rumors.

