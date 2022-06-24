Salary cap implications of what could happen with Rodney Hudson

The most recent drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals is the status of center Rodney Hudson. They “are going through some things” with Hudson, who has been absent from the team this offseason.

He did not show up for the voluntary part of the offseason and also did not report for mandatory minicamp.

The fear is that he is contemplating retirement or would like to be traded.

If he does not return to the team, it will impact the Cardinals’ salary cap.

Rodney Hudson’s 2022 cap hit

Hudson is due $10.85 million in salary in 2022. Originally, $1 million of his salary was guaranteed. According to Over the Cap, that guarantee increased to $5 million. His total cap hit is $12.61 million.

This is what the Cardinals want to happen. They want him to come back, play and start.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been nothing but effusive with his praise for Hudson’s play on the field and importance to the team.

If Hudson chooses to retire

Speculation is that Hudson might retire. If that is the case, then he would forfeit his salary for the season. The Cardinals would not be responsible for it.

They would carry a $1.76 million charge to this year’s salary cap and $5.28 million in dead money in 2023.

However, the Cardinals, if they chose, could get cap relief by seeking repayment of as much as $7 million of the signing bonus they gave Hudson when he signed his three-year, $30 million contract extension last year. That could remove all the dead money charges they would carry, but only if they seek repayment.

If the Cardinals trade Hudson

There is the possibility that Hudson is seeking a trade from the Cardinals.

If he is traded, the Cardinals would carry $1.76 million in dead money this year and $5.28 million in dead money in 2023 because of the signing bonus he was paid last year with his extension.

If the Cardinals release Hudson

This likely will not happen. Because he is due $5 million in guaranteed salary, the Cardinals would be on the hook for that total. That would lead to a cap charge of $6.76 million in 2022 and $5.28 million in 2023.

But the Cardinals would not pay him $5 million to not be on the roster.

The only way he is not on the Cardinals’ roster this season is if he retires or if he is traded.

