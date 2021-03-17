Salary cap impact of Rams trading Michael Brockers

With excellent depth on the defensive line and a need for cap space, the Los Angeles Rams have decided to part ways with Michael Brockers, their longest-tenured player. They’re trading Brockers to the Lions in a deal that is now done, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, ending his time in Los Angeles after nine seasons with the team.

Cutting Brockers was always seen as a possibility this offseason, with the Rams sitting way over the salary cap for the last two months. But by going the trade route, they actually save more money than they would have by cutting him.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams will save $6.17 million in cap space this year. If they had cut him before June 1, the savings would’ve been $4.67 million – a $1.5 million difference. Brockers’ cap hit was set to be $9.83 million in 2021, so the Rams will have to take on $3.67 million in dead money, but the net savings is still $6.17 million.

It’s not a huge chunk of change, but it’s also not an insignificant amount. For example, that $6.17 million can be used to sign Morgan Fox, who could potentially take over as the Rams’ starting defensive end; he’s a pending free agent.

It could also be used to re-sign Troy Hill or Austin Blythe, who are free agents, as well. The Rams announced Tuesday that they’re under the salary cap before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, so they do have some space, but they can certainly use as much as they can get with a number of free agents still out there.