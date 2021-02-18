Salary cap impact of the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Colts

The Eagles have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.

That deal holds looming salary cap implications for both teams, with the Eagles definitely being impacted the most.

Eagles salary cap implications

The Eagles will absorb a $33.8 million dead-cap hit -- the largest dead-cap hit that any team ever has taken for a player.

Colts Salary cap implications

The Colts will assume the balance of Wentz's $128 million contract extension, including the $10 million guaranteed roster bonus due March 19. Wentz has a cap hit of $25.4 million for the Colts in 2021 following the trade. Even with Wentz on their roster, the Colts project to have around $50 million in cap space in 2021.

Wentz contract extension

Wentz signed his $128 million contract extension in 2019, gaining $66.5 million of that money at signing, with the total guarantees coming out to $107.9 million. The final three years of the extension will see Wentz owed $22M, $20M, and $21M, with a total of $11 million in roster bonuses spread across those three years. His cap number across those final three years for the Colts would be $31.3M, $34.3M, and $32M.

