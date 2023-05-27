Salary cap update: Bucs still have least amount of cap room in NFL

It’s near the end of May, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ cap situation remains dire.

The NFLPA regularly updates its public salary cap report, and the Bucs are currently sitting with $1,273,897 in cap space — good for the lowest in the league still. As it stands, Tampa Bay may have a few more adjustments here and there before the beginning of the season.

It’s possible the cap situation is a reason why the Bucs have yet to sign their draft picks. The team signed four of their picks last year by May 12, but Tampa Bay has yet to officially sign any of its draft picks as it stands on May 27. There is some wiggle room for teams at this point in the offseason, as only the 51-highest-paid players count toward the cap at the moment, but there’s a possibility that Tampa Bay could still be struggling even with that advantage.

It should also be noted that there are other teams who haven’t signed their draft picks, either, and there are multiple reasons why that could be the case. If it is for salary cap reasons, however, the most likely remedy the team will pursue is to restructure the contracts of EDGE Shaq Barrett and WR Mike Evans. Doing so would free up some cap room and could make fitting the rookies into the salary cap a little easier.

