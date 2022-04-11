Year-by-year salaries of Vols head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed over the past decade, greatly outpacing inflation.

The Tennessee Volunteers program is no exception. Although $1 in 2012 is now worth $1.23, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Vols paid Josh Heupel in 2021 twice as much as Derek Dooley earned in 2012.

To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Vols Wire compiled the annual compensation paid out to University of Tennessee head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Derek Dooley

Derek Dooley

Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley watches the action during a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 29, 2012. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $2,000,000

Final record: 4-7 (does not include 1-0 finish under interim head coach Jim Chaney)

Postseason: none

2013 - Butch Jones

Butch Jones

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones reacts during a game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 28, 2013. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $3,460,000 (includes one-time signing bonus of $500,000)

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

2014 - Butch Jones

Butch Jones

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones monitors game action against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 27, 2014. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $2,960,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Won TaxSlayer Bowl over Iowa, 45-28

2015 - Butch Jones

Butch Jones

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones argues a call with an official during a game against Kentucky at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky, on Oct. 31, 2015. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $3,610,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Northwestern, 45-6

2016 - Butch Jones

Butch Jones

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones celebrates with players after the Vols beat Nebraska in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30, 2016. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $4,110,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Won Music City Bowl over Nebraska, 38-24

2017 - Butch Jones

Butch Jones

Tennessee coach Butch Jones reacts during a game against Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 30, 2017. Michael Patrick / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network

Pay from university: $4,110,000

Final record: 4-6 (does not include 0-2 finish under interim head coach Brady Hoke)

Postseason: none

2018 - Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt runs off the field after the Vols beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 13, 2018. Caitie McMekin / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network

Pay from university: $3,846,000

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

2019 - Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official during the Vols’ game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Oct. 19, 2019. Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network

Pay from university: $3,846,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Won Gator Bowl over Indiana, 23-22

2020 - Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt runs to the sideline before a game against Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium on Dec. 19, 2020. Brianna Paciorka / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network

Pay from university: $3,846,000

Final record: 3-7

Postseason: none

2021 - Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel questions a penalty call during the Music City Bowl against Purdue in Nashville on Dec. 30, 2021. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $4,000,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Lost to Purdue in Music City Bowl, 48-45

