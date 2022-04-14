Year-by-year salaries of Texas head football coaches since 2012

College football coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among top programs has become more and more competitive.

Interestingly, however, the Texas Longhorns haven’t followed that trend. From Mack Brown to Charlie Strong to Tom Herman to Steve Sarkisian, Texas has maintained a relatively steady level of compensation for its head football coaches over the past 10 years.

With that in mind, Longhorns Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Texas head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Mack Brown

Mack Brown

Texas coach Mack Brown watches the action during a game against Wyoming at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1, 2012. Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,292,500

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Oregon State, 31-27

2013 - Mack Brown

Mack Brown

Texas coach Mack Brown celebrates with his team after the Longhorns beat Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12, 2013. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,392,500

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Alamo Bowl to Oregon, 30-7

2014 - Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong

Texas coach Charlie Strong takes the field with his team before a game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2014. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,000,000

Final record: 6-7

Postseason: Lost Texas Bowl to Arkansas, 31-7

2015 - Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong

Texas coach Charlie Strong reacts during a game against California at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept 19, 2015. Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,100,000

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

2016 - Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong

Texas coach Charlie Strong sings “The Eyes of Texas” before a game against TCU at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 25, 2016. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Story continues

Pay from university: $5,200,000

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

2017 - Tom Herman

Tom Herman

Texas coach Tom Herman watches the action during a game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 28, 2017. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,486,316

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Won Texas Bowl over Missouri, 33-16

2018 - Tom Herman

Tom Herman

Texas coach Tom Herman speaks to an official during the Sugar Bowl against Georgia in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2019. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,500,000

Final record: 10-4

Postseason: Won Sugar Bowl over Georgia, 28-21

2019 - Tom Herman

Tom Herman

Texas coach Tom Herman walks onto the field before a game against Rice at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 14, 2019. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $6,750,000 (includes special $1 million retention payment)

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Utah, 38-10

2020 - Tom Herman

Tom Herman

Texas head coach Tom Herman looks on during the Alamo Bowl against Colorado in San Antonio on Dec. 29, 2020. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Pay from university: $5,827,917 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $172,083)

Final record: 7-3

Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Colorado, 55-23

2021 - Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing “The Eyes of Texas” after defeating Louisiana at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Pay from university: $5,450,000

Final record: 5-7

Postseason: none

[vertical-gallery id=82083]

1

1