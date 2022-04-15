Year-by-year salaries of Sooners head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, owing to the hypercompetitive arms race among the country’s top programs.

The Oklahoma Sooners are no exception, as their coaches’ pay has risen considerably over the past decade from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley.

To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Sooners Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Oklahoma head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops argues a holding call during a game against Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 27, 2012. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,550,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Lost Cotton Bowl to Texas A&M, 41-13

2013 - Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops speaks with defensive back Quentin Hayes during a game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12, 2013. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,741,667

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Sugar Bowl over Alabama, 45-31

2014 - Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops walks onto the field prior to the second half of a game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2014. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $5,058,333

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Russell Athletic Bowl to Clemson, 40-6

2015 - Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops reacts to an official’s call during the Orange Bowl against Clemson in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 31, 2015. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $5,400,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Lost Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Clemson, 37-17

2016 - Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops speaks with players before a game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $5,550,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Sugar Bowl over Auburn, 35-19

2017 - Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at the Frisco Star Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on July 17, 2017. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,116,666

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Won Big 12 Championship Game over TCU, 41-17

Lost Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Georgia, 54-48 in double overtime

2018 - Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 1, 2018. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,800,000

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Won Big 12 Championship Game over Texas, 39-27

Lost Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Alabama, 45-34

2019 - Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley speaks with quarterback Jalen Hurts during a game against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2019. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,384,462

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Won Big 12 Championship Game over Baylor, 30-23

Lost Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Louisiana State, 63-28

2020 - Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley runs onto the field before the Cotton Bowl against Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2020. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,202,726 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $300,417)

Final record: 9-2

Postseason: Won Big 12 Championship Game over Iowa State, 27-21

Won Cotton Bowl over Florida, 55-20

2021 - Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley speaks with quarterback Caleb Williams during a game against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,642,710 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $214,583)

Final record: 10-2 (does not include 1-0 finish under interim head coach Bob Stoops)

Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Oregon, 47-32 (under interim head coach Bob Stoops)

Note: Riley was the fifth-highest-paid coach in college football last season behind Nick Saban (Alabama, $9,500,000), David Shaw (Stanford, $8,924,683), Ed Orgeron (LSU, $8,387,500) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson, $8,258,575).

