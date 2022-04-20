Year-by-year salaries of Rutgers head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, as the cost of doing business among the nation’s Power Five programs has quickly escalated.

Although the Rutgers Scarlet Knights haven’t spent wildly on their head coaches, the program’s salary arc has risen significantly over the past decade. From Kyle Flood to Chris Ash to Greg Schiano, Rutgers has sharply boosted its level of compensation with the goal of competing for a Big Ten championship.

To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Rutgers Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to Rutgers University head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood looks at the scoreboard during a game against South Florida in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 13, 2012. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $750,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Lost Russell Athletic Bowl to Virginia Tech, 13-10

2013 - Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood watches warmups before a game against Connecticut in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 30, 2013. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $850,000

Final record: 6-7

Postseason: Lost Pinstripe Bowl to Notre Dame, 29-16

2014 - Kyle Flood

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kyle Flood and Rutgers players sing the alma mater after Rutgers defeated North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 26, 2014. (John Munson / NJ Advance Media)

Pay from university: $975,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Won Quick Lane Bowl over North Carolina, 40-21

2015 - Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood argues with an official during a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 31, 2015. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $1,250,000

Final record: 4-8

Postseason: none

2016 - Chris Ash

Chris Ash

Rutgers coach Chris Ash watches the action during a game against Maryland Terrapins in College Park, Maryland, on Nov. 26, 2016. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,000,000

Final record: 2-10

Postseason: none

2017 - Chris Ash

Chris Ash

Rutgers coach Chris Ash leads his team onto the field before a game against Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Pay from university: $2,100,000

Final record: 4-8

Postseason: none

2018 - Chris Ash

Chris Ash

Rutgers coach Chris Ash leads his team onto the field before a game against Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Pay from university: $2,200,000

Final record: 1-11

Postseason: none

2019 - Chris Ash

Chris Ash

Rutgers coach Chris Ash looks at the scoreboard during a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 2019. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,300,000

Final record: 1-3 (does not include 1-7 finish under interim head coach Nunzio Campanile)

Postseason: none

2020 - Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano looks to the stands during a game against Maryland in College Park, Maryland, on Dec. 12, 2020. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,763,336 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $266,664)

Final record: 3-6

Postseason: none

2021 - Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano runs onto the field before a game against Delaware at SHI Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,000,000

Final record: 5-8

Postseason: Lost Gator Bowl to Wake Forest, 38-10

