Year-by-year salaries of Penn State head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, with top programs opening the vault to attract elite talent to guide them through an era of unprecedented competition.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are no exception, with James Franklin in 2021 earning more than triple what Bill O’Brien was paid back in 2012.

With that in mind, Nittany Lions Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to Penn State head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien

Penn State coach Bill O’Brien encourages players before a game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 2012. (Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,300,000

Final record: 8-4

Postseason: none

2013 - Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien

Penn State coach Bill O’Brien walks on the field prior to a game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,282,779

Final record: 7-5

Postseason: none

2014 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin argues a call during the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston at Yankee Stadium in New York on Dec. 27, 2014. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,300,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Won Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College, 31-30

2015 - James Franklin

James Franklin, Brandon Bell

Penn State coach James Franklin greets linebacker Brandon Bell prior to a game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 31, 2015. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,400,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Lost TaxSlayer Bowl to Georgia, 24-17

2016 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin walks back to the sideline after a timeout during a game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 26, 2016. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,500,000

Final record: 11-3

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Wisconsin, 38-31

Lost Rose Bowl to USC, 52-49

2017 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin leads his team onto the field before a game against Pitt at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 9, 2017. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,600,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Fiesta Bowl over Washington, 35-28

2018 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during a game against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,800,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Kentucky, 27-24

2019 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin watches the action during a game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $5,650,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Cotton Bowl over Memphis, 53-39

2020 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin looks at the scoreboard during a game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Pay from university: $6,700,000

Final record: 4-5

Postseason: none

2021 - James Franklin

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin reacts during a game against Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Pay from university: $7,000,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Lost Outback Bowl to Arkansas, 24-10

