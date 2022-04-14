Year-by-year salaries of LSU head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, as the arms race among top athletic departments escalates year by year.

To wit, although $1 in 2012 is now worth $1.23, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, last season Ed Orgeron earned more than double what Les Miles was paid in 2012.

To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, LSU Tigers Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to LSU head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Les Miles

Les Miles

LSU coach Les Miles watches the action during a game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Nov. 23, 2012. (Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,751,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Lost Chick-fil-A Bowl to Clemson, 25-24

2013 - Les Miles

Les Miles

LSU coach Les Miles leads his team onto the field before a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2013. (Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,300,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Iowa, 21-14

2014 - Les Miles

Les Miles

LSU coach Les Miles speaks to the media during SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, on July 16, 2014. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,300,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Music City Bowl to Notre Dame, 31-28

2015 - Les Miles

Les Miles

LSU coach Les Miles and the Tigers run onto the field before playing Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 29, 2015. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,300,000

Final record: 9-3

Postseason: Won Texas Bowl over Texas Tech, 56-27

2016 - Les Miles

Les Miles

LSU coach Les Miles and the Tigers get ready to take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Sept. 24, 2016. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Pay from university: $4,300,000

Final record: 2-2 (does not include 6-2 finish under interim head coach Ed Orgeron)

Postseason: Won Citrus Bowl over Louisville, 29-9 (under interim head coach Ed Orgeron)

2017 - Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron watches the action during a game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Oct. 7, 2017. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,500,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Notre Dame, 21-17

2018 - Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron watches his team warm up before a game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 24, 2018. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,500,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Won Fiesta Bowl over Central Florida, 40-32

2019 - Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow

LSU coach Ed Orgeron talks with quarterback Joe Burrow after beating Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,000,000

Final record: 15-0

Postseason: Won SEC Championship Game over Georgia, 37-10

Won Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) over Oklahoma, 63-28

Won CFP National Championship Game over Clemson, 42-25

2020 - Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks on during a game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 3, 2020. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $8,687,500

Final record: 5-5

Postseason: none

2021 - Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron reacts after the Tigers beat Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Pay from university: $8,387,500 (includes $300,000 pandemic pay reduction)

Final record: 6-6 (does not include 0-1 finish under interim head coach Brad Davis)

Postseason: Lost Texas Bowl to Kansas State, 42-20

Other SEC schools

Check out the head football coaching salaries over the past decade for other SEC programs:

• Alabama Crimson Tide

• Arkansas Razorbacks

• Auburn Tigers

• Florida Gators

• Georgia Bulldogs

• Tennessee Volunteers

• Texas A&M Aggies

[vertical-gallery id=752]

1

1