Year-by-year salaries of Buckeyes head football coaches since 2012

The salaries of college football head coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, as the arms race among the nation’s top programs has escalated rapidly.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, perennially ranked among the top 10 in the country, have paid their coaches handsomely in recent years to remain among the nation’s elite. To wit, the Buckeyes have compiled an impressive 117-13 record since 2012 with Urban Meyer and Ryan Day at the helm.

With all that in mind, Buckeyes Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to Ohio State head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer sings the alma mater with players after the Buckeyes beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 2012. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,250,000

Final record: 12-0

Postseason: none

2013: Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer listens to an official’s call during a game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 23, 2013. (Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,608,000

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Lost Big Ten Championship Game to Michigan State, 34-24

Lost Orange Bowl to Clemson, 40-35

2014 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer looks on during Sugar Bowl media day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 2014. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,486,640

Final record: 14-1

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Wisconsin, 59-0

Won Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal) over Alabama, 42-35

Won CFP National Championship Game over Oregon, 42-20

2015 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer watches a scoreboard replay during a game against Minnesota at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015. (Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $5,860,000

Final record: 12-1

Postseason: Won Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame, 44-28

2016 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer watches the action during the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31, 2016. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,003,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Lost Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Clemson, 31-0

2017 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer watches game action during the Cotton Bowl against USC in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,431,240

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Wisconsin, 27-21

Won Cotton Bowl over USC, 24-7

2018 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer reacts after the Buckeyes beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,600,000

Final record: 10-1 (does not include 3-0 record under Ryan Day while Meyer served three-game suspension)

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Northwestern, 45-24

Won Rose Bowl over Washington, 28-23

2019 - Ryan Day

Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to an official during a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2019. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,500,000

Final record: 13-1

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Wisconsin, 34-21

Lost Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) to Clemson, 29-23

2020 - Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day celebrates with Buckeyes players after beating Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Joshua A. Bickel / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network)

Pay from university: $5,748,264

Final record: 7-1

Postseason: Won Big Ten Championship Game over Northwestern, 22-10

Won Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal) over Clemson, 49-28

Lost CFP National Championship Game to Alabama, 52-24

2021 - Ryan Day

Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to players during a game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network)

Pay from university: $6,750,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Rose Bowl over Utah, 48-45

