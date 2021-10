Associated Press

Grumbling to himself and shaking his head, Cristiano Ronaldo went straight toward the tunnel at the final whistle of Manchester United’s latest slip-up at Old Trafford. Not only had his team dropped more points at home in the Premier League, the 36-year-old Ronaldo had been given barely a half-hour on the field against Everton after starting as a substitute following two 90-minute displays in the past week. Perhaps adding to Ronaldo’s frustration, the scorer of the goal that denied United a victory had the temerity to copy the Portugal star’s famous celebration.