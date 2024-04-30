Salah still not for sale

[Getty Images]

Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool runs out in summer 2025 and there has been speculation about his future - including talk of a possible move to Saudi Arabia - following his touchline spat with manager Jurgen Klopp at West Ham on Saturday.

However, Liverpool's stance has not changed - the Egypt forward was not for sale before the Hammers game and that remains the case as things stand.

Owners Fenway Sports Group recently appointed the Reds' former sporting director Michael Edwards as chief executive of football.

Richard Hughes will also become the club's new sporting director when he leaves his position as Bournemouth technical director at the end of the season and Salah's future will be one of the things on their agenda.