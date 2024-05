[Getty Images]

With much talk over Mohamed Salah's contract and plenty of dialogue on the finishing ability of Darwin Nunez, we asked which is most likely to still be at Liverpool when they kick of their first season under Arne Slot in August.

At the time of writing, 17% of you believe it is Salah, 19% believe is it Nunez and comprehensively 64% of you believe they will both be there for the start of the Slot revolution.

