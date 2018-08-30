Salah, Mane & Firmino are ‘a nightmare’ to teammates, says Liverpool defender Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can also ‘can also be a nightmare’ to teammates.



Coming off a season where the fearsome attacking trio scored 91 goals to help the Reds to place third in the English Premier League and a Uefa Champions League final spot, they have continued in such vein, scoring five goals in their opening games.

Despite the joy of having them on his side, the Netherlands international is not exempted from being on the receiving end of their ‘unbelievable’ showings in training.

“Sometimes it can be a nightmare,” Van Dijk told BetVictor.

“Obviously you want to face these guys in training to get better but sometimes you think: ‘Just leave it for the weekend and take it easy!’

“I knew it before I joined. I knew already what I could face. But to see how they really are in training and the games I’ve played together with them, it’s just unbelievable.

“It’s not only the goals but the hunger to defend and score goals as well. It’s fantastic. That’s credit to the coaching staff and also the rest of the players.”

Salah, Mane and Firmino are back in action on Saturday when Liverpool face Leicester City in a Premier League game.