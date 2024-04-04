Salah and Mac Allister 'play well together'

[Getty Images]

Did someone order an assist?

Mohamed Salah had "been asking for some passes and assists" from Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up to Sunday's win over Brighton.

And what Salah wants, Salah gets.

Mac Allister's slick through ball found the Egyptian midway through the second half at Anfield and he slotted a composed finish into the bottom corner to seal three points for the Reds.

"Someone told me Mo ordered an assist," said Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday. "But I am pretty sure he tells everybody on a Monday morning!

"What I loved about this goal was how everyone was pretty much in a perfect position in the formation. It was difficult to defend and well played.

"Partnerships on the pitch are very important. We are in this position because they play well together."

Mac Allister signed for the Reds from Brighton last summer in a deal worth up to £55m.

"I desperately wanted him," added Klopp. "So thank god we got him.

"Everything he learned at Brighton was super useful, but then it is about adapting to a different role. The eight is his best position, but he can play the six role too.

"I am very happy and I have never wanted to restrict him. We had talks before we signed him and after that I was positive that he was a fantastic boy.

"He is just a great player and a super footballer and person."