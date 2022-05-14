Salah injury: Liverpool star limps off FA Cup Final vs Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A Mohamed Salah injury is always going to raise the concern of Liverpool fans, but when the Egyptian star limps off the pitch of one final with two other trophies up for grabs over the next few weeks?

Uh oh.

Salah appeared to have injured his leg after a half-hour of Saturday’s FA Cup Final against Liverpool, replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute.

[ FA CUP FINAL: JPW’s updates from Wembley, stream info ]

The 29-year-old Salah has 30 goals and 16 assists in 48 matches across all competitions this year, earning him plenty of plaudits as he bids to get a new rich contract out of Liverpool.

More important is this season, which sees the Reds in the thick of an FA Cup Final (obviously), a Champions League Final against Real Madrid (May 28), and within three points of the Premier League lead.

The match is 0-0 at halftime and Chelsea has found its footing in the match after early success for the Reds. Should be a fun second half, one made more even by the injury to Salah.

Latest transfer news

Transfer news: De Jong to Manchester United, Dest to Chelsea Manchester City confirm Erling Haaland transfer via release clause Paul Pogba to Manchester City transfer mooted as Man Utd contract ends

Salah injury: Liverpool star limps off FA Cup Final vs Chelsea originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Talking points ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

    Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season.

  • Previewing Liverpool v. Chelsea in FA Cup Final

    Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nicholas Mendola look ahead to the FA Cup Final featuring Chelsea and Liverpool in what should be an exciting atmosphere at Wembley Stadium.

  • Chelsea vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch FA Cup final

    Chelsea vs Liverpool promises to be an epic FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's machine aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

  • 2022 USFL Week 5 Schedule: How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

    The 2022 United States Football League action continues this weekend with four games all taking place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Friday, May 13 the Michigan Panthers (1-3) take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. Then on Saturday afternoon, it’s the New Orleans Breakers (3-1)

  • Christian Pulisic: ‘Of course’ he wants to stay at Chelsea, prefers left side

    "Anywhere as a left-winger, on the left side, is where I feel most comfortable," Pulisic said. "I think there’s been a lot of change this season."

  • Soccer - Chelsea happy to be 'bad guys' against Liverpool, says Tuchel

    Tuchel's comments come days after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed that "everyone" in England supported Juergen Klopp's Liverpool as the two teams battle it out for the Premier League title. "(Klopp) is the master of being the underdog.

  • Coutinho wants to see Villa back in Europe

    Philippe Coutinho is aiming to help Aston Villa return to European football after signing a four-year deal to join the Premier League side from Barcelona.

  • Mikel Arteta refuses to be drawn on Antonio Conte criticism

    Arsenal will look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham when they play Newcastle on Monday

  • Donnarumma says PSG must choose him or Navas next season

    Gianluigi Donnarumma has warned Paris Saint-Germainthat they must choose between him and rival goalkeeper Keylor Navas next season.

  • Celtic wins title, USMNT’s Cameron Carter-Vickers speaks on win (video)

    "From Day One when I come in, the boys were great, the staff was great, the manager was great and I'm loving every minute of it," Carter-Vickers said.

  • Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

    Eden Hazard will stay at Real Madrid next season as the Belgian is determined to prove his worth after a nightmare three years, Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

  • Lukaku starts for Chelsea in FA Cup final against Liverpool

    Romelu Lukaku was named in Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday, just 24 hours after his agent said he wanted to talk to the club's new owners about the Belgian striker's future.

  • Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski wants to leave

    Robert Lewandowski banged in his 35th league goal on the final day of the Bundesliga season Saturday as Bayern Munich confirmed their top-scoring striker wants to leave, amid reports he could join Barcelona this summer.

  • Relatives of fighters in Ukraine steel plant plead for help, Kyiv working on rescue

    Russian forces have been bombarding the steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of a siege. Civilians had been trapped at the plant and Kyiv says they have all been evacuated. Vereshchuk said Ukrainian authorities were working with the Red Cross and United Nations, which had both helped with earlier evacuations.

  • Everton vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

    Everton vs Brighton is a massive game for the hosts on Sunday as Frank Lampard's Toffees know a win would go a long way to securing their Premier League status.

  • Laura Coombs interview: 'Manchester City are on a roll, now we want the FA Cup'

    When Laura Coombs reflects on her first Women’s FA Cup final a decade ago, the Manchester City midfielder does so with a sense of disbelief. She was part of the Chelsea side that was pipped to the trophy by Birmingham City in a penalty shoot-out at Ashton Gate in 2012, when a 8,723-strong crowd speckled the stadium. Afterwards, Coombs and her teammates split a measly runners-up cheque of £2,000 between them.

  • Check out the possible field for the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico

    The Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, is set for May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    STORY: A Ukrainian court held a preliminary hearing in the first war crimes trial arising from the Russian invasion on Friday (May 13).Captured Russian soldier, 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian, in a case that holds huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The tank commander faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in a northeastern Ukrainian village on February 28 - four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Shishimarin was led into the courtroom by police to a glass booth for defendants.He spoke to confirm his name, and that he was a Russian serviceman.His lawyer said he will tell the court at a later date whether or not he denies the charge.Speaking to reporters after the hearing, state prosecutor Andriy Synyuk: "This is the first case today. But soon there will be a lot of these cases."The prosecutor general's office said in a statement that the soldier stole a car to escape with four other Russian servicemen after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.The Russians then allegedly drove into the village of Chupakhivka, where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on the phone.It claims the suspect was ordered to kill the civilian to prevent him revealing the Russians' presence, and fired several shots through the open window of the car at the civilian's head. The man died on the spot.The statement did not say how he was captured, nor elaborate on evidence that led to the charges.The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.Shishimarin and his legal team could not be reached for comment ahead of the hearing. Kyiv has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion.It claims to have identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians, and says Kyiv has staged war crimes to smear its forces. The Kremlin told reporters on Friday that it had no information about a trial.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its Western backers say that is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.The court is set to reconvene on May 18.

  • Elementary school students shower art teacher with goodbye hugs, drawings on his last day in viral TikTok

    To celebrate a Filipino art teacher’s last day of work, an entire elementary school gathered to give him goodbye hugs and drawings. TikTok user @itsjoshell posted a video on May 2 of her husband, known to his students as Mr. Santos, walking past various groups of students in his school’s hallways. "My husband had his last day as an art teacher and this is how the entire school said goodbye," the onscreen text reads at the start of the video.

  • Romelu Lukaku breaks silence to criticise agent over claims there is a 'problem' over Chelsea future

    Romelu Lukaku has taken aim at his own agent for revealing he would seek talks with Chelsea’s new owners about the striker’s future and admitting “there was a problem” over the club’s record signing.