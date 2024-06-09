Salah Galatasaray TALKS, Minteh BID, Kelleher replacement asking price REVEALED - Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Sunday, June 9).

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Salah Galatasaray talks claimed

A Turkish journalist has made the ludicrous claim that Mohamed Salah has discussed a summer transfer with Galatasaray.

Liverpool's Egyptian king has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past year, but the winger appeared to confirm his desire to stay at Anfield next season via social media.

Recently voted Liverpool's Player of the Season, Salah struggled in the second half of last season after returning from an injury sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, despite his poor form and contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool are planning for Arne Slot's debut season with Salah firmly in their plans.

Well, unless the remarkable claim of Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan is to be believed, of course.

Speaking to Milli Gazete, Uzundurukan has made the wild claim that not only could Salah leave Liverpool this summer, but that he has already met with Galatasaray over a potential transfer.

"Mohamed Salah’s contract expires in one year. Liverpool could offload Salah this summer. It’s not unlikely that he’ll leave. Kerem Aktürkoğlu is leaving, the sale of Barış Alper Yılmaz at a good price is on the agenda," said the reporter.

"Mohamed Salah could come to Galatasaray. I know they’re meeting. There has been a change of coach at Liverpool, and that will affect him."

Liverpool set to disappoint Van den Berg

Liverpool are prepared to deny their own player an exit from the club, according to reports. That’s despite him publicly calling for one.

The Athletic reports that Mainz 05 have approached Liverpool over a transfer for Sepp van den Berg. The Dutchman was on loan at Mainz last season and absolutely thrived.

Understandably, they want him back - but know that the Reds are looking to sell the summer. They'll need to pay the asking price and all signs are that they can't come close.

The report mentions £20m as that asking price. It's well out of the range Mainz can pay and it makes it highly unlikely that Van den Berg head back there this summer.

Though, Liverpool have apparently fielded calls from various clubs across Europe - it's not just Mainz here. The 'problem' for the player is that the club are also happy to reject anything under the asking price.

If no one pays it, Van den Berg will remain with Liverpool - and that's something he very publicly doesn't want.

Reds enquire for £40M Minteh

Liverpool have been in touch with a Premier League rival over a player Arne Slot loves. The Reds may have to pay £40m.

This comes from the Telegraph. They claim that Newcastle United may need to sell Yankuba Minteh this summer as they attempt to hold onto their key stars.

The Magpies must raise some cash this summer - and they'd rather that didn't mean selling Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. Minteh is a player they've never actually used, which is a much more palatable sale.

And Liverpool are apparently one of the clubs interested in signing Minteh. It's one that makes sense - Minteh spent the last year on loan at Feyenoord, playing regularly under Arne Slot.

Mega money on the table for Yoro

There’s talk of mega-money offers for one of Europe’s best young centre-backs - and Liverpool have been linked for months.

Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing that the race around Lille's Leny Yoro is heating up. Yoro has had an exceptional season in Ligue 1, making the Team of the Year at just 18.

That has him as one of the world's most promising young defenders - maybe the most promising. That naturally has Yoro at the centre of a transfer race.

And 'race' is accurate here as clubs need to be quick. Yoro's contract expires in a year's time, meaning this is the final year club's can tempt Lille with a big offer.

Next year, it becomes an open fight and it's one Real Madrid are heavily expected to win. They've been consistently linked for a long time now and Yoro allegedly wants to go there.

Real, however, plan on waiting to sign him on a free transfer as they know they'll win out. It's up to other clubs to turn his head before then - and Moretto claims there are offers from England trying to do just that.

Star trio set for talks

Fabrizio Romano predicts a big week for Liverpool and it’s one that could shape their future dramatically.

Liverpool are yet to make any transfer waves but there are very good reasons for that: they've changed the entire structure of their football operations. Arne Slot is the new manager, Richard Hughes is the new sporting director, and things need to settle before they can make major decisions.

But that time is upon us, it seems. Fabrizio Romano believes this could be the week that Liverpool make some of their biggest moves of the transfer window.

It won't be incomings, however. Instead, this could be when they open proper discussions with three of their star players about new contracts.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer. Liverpool need to tie them down to new deals, with the latter particularly important.

Trafford asking price revealed

Liverpool’s ideal replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher would cost them around £20m. There’s still a ways to go before that, though.

Caoimhin Kelleher has made it clear that he wants to be a no.1 goalkeeper going forward. Now, that's incredibly difficult to do at Liverpool as Alisson Becker is literally as good as it gets.

Replacing Kelleher, then, would be important. Especially as he also ticks a homegrown box - any replacement would almost certainly need to have been trained in England.

Liverpool may have found that replacement, too, but he won't be a bargain signing.

Liverpool reportedly like Burnley's James Trafford, who is up for grabs following their relegation. Newcastle United front the queue and, per the Daily Mail, have bid for the player.

They've offered £16m but Burnley want £20m. The article mentions Liverpool as an interested party but it seems they're running out of time to get a deal done.

