Salah future 'not a decision that will be taken lightly'

[BBC]

Tony asked: Mohamed Salah - while still a very good player, obviously - has perhaps dipped a little this season and the Saudis would pay huge money for him. Is now the right time for Liverpool to sell him?

Phil answered: Really interesting question and one I have actually heard some Liverpool fans talking about.

Salah has been one of the finest players in Liverpool's history, with astonishing consistency and goalscoring. To even contemplate selling him would have huge ramifications.

He is, though, 32 in June and if Liverpool did receive a blockbuster offer (and of course if Salah wanted to make the change and take the personal terms on offer) then you could see Liverpool considering it as his contract is running down.

It may actually make financial sense but the other half of that equation is how can Liverpool, who will also be bringing in a new manager, replace someone who has been a superstar for them?

This is not a decision that will be taken lightly as he remains a superb player, even if he has not quite been at his sharpest since returning from a hamstring injury.