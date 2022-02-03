Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy SCOTT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameroon
    Cameroon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mohamed Salah Ghaly
    Mohamed Salah Ghaly
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carlos Queiroz
    Carlos Queiroz
    Portuguese association football manager

Mohamed Salah's Egypt are through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the Egyptian hero, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon's last chance to keep their dream alive.

Salah, usually the fifth penalty-taker for his country, was not needed as Egypt advance to a final showdown against Senegal back at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday.

That will see Salah come up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, with the Pharaohs chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal continue their search for their first title.

"We are very proud of our achievement today but there is one more step to go," said Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed, speaking after coach Carlos Queiroz was sent off during the match.

Cameroon see their hopes of AFCON glory on home soil ended in cruel fashion, and they must still get through a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso this weekend.

"We are sad, and so are 27 million Cameroonians, but that's football," said coach Toni Conceicao.

Just 10 days had passed since the disaster at the stadium, when eight people were killed and 38 injured prior to Cameroon's last-16 win against the Comoros.

The Confederation of African Football had temporarily shut the venue pending an investigation into the events, stripping it of a quarter-final before giving it the green light to reopen here.

Many fans were clearly put off returning to Olembe so soon after the tragedy, with just 24,371 present in the 60,000-seat venue -- many more could have attended even with Covid restrictions limiting crowds to 80 percent of capacity.

The lack of fans was a shame in what is a football-mad country, and Cameroon and Egypt are the two most successful sides in Cup of Nations history -- the Indomitable Lions' tally of five titles is bettered only by the Pharaohs.

- Queiroz sees red -

The Egyptians had a score to settle as they sought revenge for their 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Indomitable Lions in the 2017 final, when Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score the winner.

An impact substitute then, Aboubakar is now Cameroon's captain and the top scorer at this tournament with six goals.

So confident was he before this game that he dismissed the threat of Salah in a radio interview, and the Egyptian captain was peripheral here, too often an isolated figure on the right wing.

He did, however, pass up a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the second half when a dreadfully short back-pass by Martin Hongla sent him clear. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana came out to make the save.

Aboubakar also struggled to make an impact, although the hosts had dominated the first half and almost went ahead in the 18th minute when Michael Ngadeu rose to head a corner off the woodwork.

Samuel Oum Gouet also saw a long-range piledriver clip the left upright in the second half.

Meanwhile the Egyptians went down at every opportunity, regularly looking to eat up time and frustrate their opponents.

Usually they eventually stood up again unscathed, and they ended the game with 11 players but coach Queiroz –- who was already missing one of his assistants to a ban -- was shown a red card at the end of normal time for losing his temper on the touchline.

This was Egypt's third extra time in as many knockout ties, after they needed penalties to beat the Ivory Coast in the last 16 and an extra half-hour to overcome Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Extra time passed with penalties always seeming inevitable, and Aboubakar was the only successful taker for Cameroon as they go out.

as/mw

Recommended Stories

  • Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

    Up to 21 stars could be involved in the African Cup of Nations semi-finals this week knowing one mistimed tackle would rule them out of the biggest match in the continent.

  • Africa Cup of Nations, live! Senegal, Egypt set for final showdown

    The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the semifinals have arrived.

  • Ethiopia's holy town of Lalibela struggles to heal wounds of war

    The bedframes where sleepy pilgrims used to rest at the Cliff Edge Hotel lie twisted under the sky, blood spatters the hotel kitchen and a lone picture of a priest hangs on a crumbling wall. The 18-room hotel in the holy town of Lalibela, in the north of Ethiopia, used to welcome visitors pouring in to see its famous churches hewn from large chunks of rock. But the town - and its shellshocked residents - are struggling to recover after it changed hands several times as fighters from Ethiopia's northern Tigrayan region battled government forces and their allies.

  • Egypt coach Queiroz hits out at Eto'o for calling AFCON semi-final 'war'

    Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz hit out at Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o for sending a "very bad message" after likening Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between the sides to a "war".

  • USA women will bench some big names for February event

    US women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski went with rising talents in naming a 23-player roster Thursday for this month's SheBelieves Cup against the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland.

  • Car prices are still bonkers. These 15 models now cost more to buy used than new.

    A shortage of new cars means used cars are ridiculously expensive. Some like the Toyota Tacoma or Kia Telluride are worth more lightly used than new.

  • Kanye West Reportedly Splurged On Julia Fox's Birthday With Birkin Bags For Her And Her Friends

    Luxurious!View Entire Post ›

  • Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

    Real Madrid's hopes of clinching a Spanish domestic double were dashed on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to knock them out of the Copa del Rey.

  • Lexus Gives a Better Look at Its Electric RZ 450e

    The first electric Lexus is headed stateside later this year, and the automaker has just shared more images of the model. Here's what it'll look like.

  • Egypt objects to referee picked for African Cup semifinal

    Egypt has filed a complaint with the African soccer confederation against the appointment of a Gambian referee for the Pharaohs’ game against Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations semifinals on Thursday. The Egyptian Football Association did not give reasons for its complaint against Bakary Gassama, one of Africa’s best-known referees. The 42-year-old Gassama is known to Egyptian fans for having refereed the Pharaohs’ 2-1 victory over Congo in October 2017, which qualified Egypt for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

  • Edmunds: 2022 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra

    Ford’s F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for more than four decades, and it will likely continue that trend in 2022. After many years on the market without a significant update, the Toyota Tundra finally receives a complete redesign that ushers in new engines and features. The experts at Edmunds compare the 2022 F-150 and 2022 Tundra to find out.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    The United States is bolstering its military presence is central and eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced Wednesday, in response to fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The announcement came after a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper suggested the United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine. The document was published a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of ignoring Russia’s key security demands in diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

  • Hiring Brian Flores as Steelers DC would be a perfect move for both sides

    Is now the time for the Steelers to try and bring in Brian Flores?

  • Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks

    President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Russia fired back with a sharply worded objection, calling the deployments unfounded and “destructive.” Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a new telephone exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Posts falsely claim 'no one' came to South Korean president's sendoff ceremony in Egypt

    Facebook posts mocking South Korean President Moon Jae-in claim nobody showed up to the airport to wave him off on a trip the Middle East in January 2022. The claim is false; news footage taken by various South Korean media at Moon's departure ceremony shows people gathered at Cairo airport to wave him goodbye. "Cairo in Egypt. Moon Jae-in and his wife are climbing up a trap. But, but, half of the picture shows the sky. Isn't it bizarre for Moon, who really likes to brag about his achievements?"

  • Aubameyang unveiled by Barcelona after shock move

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a shock move Barcelona on transfer deadline day, as the Catalan club stunned pretty much everyone.

  • Newspaper doctored to implicate Kenya’s deputy president in Mutula Kilonzo's death

    A purported screenshot of a newspaper front page implicating Kenya's deputy president William Ruto in the 2013 death of former cabinet minister Mutula Kilonzo Senior is being shared on Facebook and Twitter. But the newspaper published no such article; AFP Fact Check found that the image was digitally manipulated. There is no evidence that Ruto has been linked to Kilonzo’s death.The image was published on Twitter on January 20, 2022, and was retweeted 40 times before Twitter suspended the account

  • Greenwood arrest was a factor in Lingard's failed move: Man Utd boss Rangnick

    Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said Thursday that Mason Greenwood's arrest and suspension by the club was a factor in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

  • Why the Minnesota Vikings did not hire Jim Harbaugh

    Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.

  • Jim Harbaugh comments after failed interview with Vikings

    Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.