Sala reveals WeBuild’s San Siro plans: “I hope Milan and Inter consider”

AC Milan and Inter met with WeBuild representatives at Palazzo Marino this afternoon to discuss their plans for the San Siro renovation project. Following the meeting, Mayor Sala has provided his thoughts about the meeting.

This afternoon, a meeting took place with representatives of the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, regarding Webuild’s plans for the stadium, following Milan Mayor Beppe Sala’s repeated efforts to make the city rivals rethink their stance on moving away from the iconic stadium.

However, what effect the meeting has had is unknown, given both teams seem set on their plans. The long-standing message from the Diavolo is that a move is preferred, especially with Gerry Cardinale wanting to create a new iconic stadium for the club, and he has stated this will have significantly boost the commercial income of the club.

In recent weeks, Mayor Sala has commented about the feasibility of two individual projects previously, and following the meeting today, he has offered his verdict on WeBuild’s plans on his Instagram, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

“This afternoon Webuild presented AC Milan and Inter Milan and the Municipality of Milan with a feasibility study for a deep renovation of the San Siro stadium.

“In my opinion, this is an extraordinary project and I hope that the teams will take it into serious consideration, in the knowledge that both are also working on other options. The feasibility study assumes a three-year programme of works, with a reduction in the capacity of the stadium, during the course of the works, which is absolutely acceptable,” he stated in his post.

“In the coming weeks, the teams will meet with WeBuild to discuss the project in more detail, and at the outcome of these meetings it will be possible to have an estimate of the investment.”