Who is Sal Stewart? Cincinnati Reds' infield prospect hits 454-foot home run in Dayton

He's only 20 years old, but there's already a lot to like about Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Sal Stewart.

Many young prospects strike out a lot. Stewart walked more than he struck out last season, and this season he has 33 walks and just 31 strikeouts in 226 plate appearances for the High-A Dayton Dragons.

On Tuesday night, he helped the Dragons to a win against the Great Lakes Loons with a two-run, 454-foot home run that broke a 2-2 tie.

Sal Stewart at Westminster Christian School

It was Stewart's sixth homer of the season. He's batting .289, with an OPS of .854 and a team-best 12 doubles.

Stewart was named the Reds' minor-league player of the month for May.

What to know about Stewart, who ranks seventh among MLB Pipeline's top Reds prospects and turns 21 in December:

The Reds selected Stewart in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Stewart was a compensation pick for Nick Castellanos departing via free agency.

Stewart was the 32nd overall pick in 2022, out of Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida. Westminster Christian's best-known Major League Baseball alum is Alex Rodriguez.

Stewart trained with Yonder Alonso and Manny Machado in Miami.

The Reds took Stewart's Dayton teammate, Cam Collier, 18th overall in 2022.

Defensively, Stewart has split time this season between second base and third base.

Stewart has played at second base in 25 games (215 innings) this season. He's played at third base in 22 games (190 innings).

Last season at Low-A Daytona, Stewart played 45 games at third, and just eight games at second.

Stewart had committed to Vanderbilt when he was drafted by the Reds.

Stewart opted to sign with Cincinnati out of high school, which included a $2,100,000 bonus.

Stewart had 30 home runs and 31 doubles in 91 varsity games in high school.

He was a co-champion of the 2021 high school Home Run Derby in Colorado, including one homer he hit 533 feet with a metal bat.

Stewart also played basketball in high school.

"A baseball rat, Stewart loves to work on his game, and he's already showing he can really hit," MLB Pipeline's Stewart profile reads. "It's loud contact with high exit velocities and he started to tap into his raw power. More of that is likely to come as he progresses, with confidence he's never going to need to sell out or sacrifice his approach for power."

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sal Stewart, Cincinnati minor-leaguer, hits 454-foot homer in Dayton