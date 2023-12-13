Sal Marchese steps down as Delsea football head coach after 31 years

Delsea's head football coach Sal Marchese and his players take to the field prior to the football game between Delsea and Winslow Township in a game from 2022. On Wednesday, Marchese stepped down as head coach after 31 years.

Sal Marchese finished his coaching career atop the New Jersey football mountain.

One of the most successful coaches in South Jersey football history, Marchese led the Delsea Regional High School football program to 11 sectional titles and captured the first state championship last month with a 28-3 win over West Essex in the Group 3 final at Rutgers University.

Marchese, one of only two head coaches in Delsea’s 64-year history in football, finished his 31-year career with a 249-83-1 record.

The school announced Marchese’s decision on social media.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Delsea's Sal Marchese steps down as football coach after 31 years.