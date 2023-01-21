Sal Bando, former Athletics star and World Series champion, dies at 78

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champ, dies at 78 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer.

The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:

"Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The power-hitting third baseman was a four-time All-Star (1969, 1972-74) and three-time World Series champion (1972-74) with the A's. He was second in AL MVP voting in 1971 and ended his career with 1,790 hits, 242 home runs, 1,039 RBIs and a .254 batting average.

After retiring from playing, Bando transitioned into a broadcasting job with NBC and then a front-office role with the Brewers. He served as Milwaukee's general manager from 1991 to 1999.

Bando was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.