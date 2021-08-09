Saks Off 5th Boosts Its Liquidity With New Loans

Evan Clark
·2 min read

Saks Off 5th is powering up for its next big step.

The now stand-alone online retailer locked in a $125 million asset-based five-year revolving credit facility, arranged by Citibank and Citizens. The off-pricer also lined up a $20 million term loan, arranged by Callodine Commercial Finance.

More from WWD

Saks Off 5th, which like its full-price counterpart is controlled by Hudson’s Bay Co., secured a $200 million investment from Insight Partners in June that valued the business at $1 billion. That mirrored a partnership struck by the company’s full-price sibling saksfifthavene.com, deals that sources expect will eventually lead to a pair of initial public offerings.

Paige Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Saks Off 5th, said: “With our recent investment from Insight Partners and the transactions we’re announcing today, Saks Off 5th is well capitalized to fuel our aggressive online growth. We remain focused on elevating our online experience while providing unparalleled access to highly desired brands.”

In June, Richard Baker, HBC’s governor, executive chairman and CEO, told WWD that, “Year-to-date, the Saks Off 5th digital business is up over 100 percent to the same period in 2019.”

The momentum seems to be holding up.

Luke Coffey, Saks Off 5th’s chief financial officer, said on Monday: “SaksOff5th.com continues to experience outstanding growth, and we see great opportunity ahead as we work to enhance our digital capabilities and customer experience. These transactions further solidify our strong liquidity position and support our investment plan, providing us with additional financial flexibility.”

The online retailer plans to use the money for general corporate purposes, working capital and capital expenditures.

More from WWD:

Ralph Lauren Going on the Offensive

Vans and Supreme Power VF Corp. Gains in Quarter

Revolve Rallies Through Pandemic With 122 Percent Profit Gain

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • European Equities: Economic Data from China and Germany in Focus

    While economic data from China and Germany will provide early direction, corporate earnings and moves across the U.S markets will also influence later in the day.

  • Delta (DAL) to Resume Seattle, Detroit Service to London

    Delta (DAL) plans to restart Seattle and Detroit services to Heathrow on Oct 7 and Oct 11, respectively.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.