Sakanoko repeats with Big West honor

Mar. 26—Hawaii men's volleyball player Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday for the third time this season.

Hawaii men's volleyball player Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday for the third time this season.

Sakanoko, who has won the award in back-to-back weeks, averaged a team-high 3.63 kills per set in a two-match series split with Cal State Northridge over the weekend.

Sakanoko also averaged two digs and 0.75 blocks per set while hitting.276.

Sakanoko started both matches against the Matadors for Hawaii (18-4, 1-4 ), which dropped to No. 5 in this week's ACVA /NVA National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Poll.

UCLA, UC Irvine and Grand Canyon all moved up a spot, with Long Beach State holding onto the top ranking.

CSUN moved up two spots to No. 16. UC Santa Barbara, which Hawaii hosts to close out the regular season at home on Friday and Saturday, is No. 20.

Borges earns first Big West weekly honor University of Hawaii junior softball centerfielder /pitcher Chloe Borges was awarded her first Big West Field Player of the Week honor on Monday.

Borges led UH with a.625 batting average and earned her first save of the season by stopping rallying Cal State Northridge in the final three innings.

The West Jordan, Utah, native went 5-for-9 at the plate and drove in six runs, helping UH sweep the Matadors over the weekend.