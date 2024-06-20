Saka opens up on England desire to play without fear

Bukayo Saka has outlined his desire for England to play without fear at Euro 2024 and his determination to lead by example.

Saka assisted the winner for Jude Bellingham in England’s opening win against Serbia and was one of the Three Lions’ better performers in an unconvincing first performance.

The 22-year-old said the three points was the most important thing for Gareth Southgate’s side, who he insists still have more levels to improve as the tournament progresses.

“Coming into the European Championship there was a lot of talk, a lot of noise, and a lot of pressure going into game one. We just wanted to win it and get that confidence in the team and build from that,” Saka told the BBC ahead of Thursday’s clash with Denmark.

“It’s what I’m in the team for to effect the game at the top end of the pitch. You can see that for the goal (the fluidity of England’s attacking unit) but I think there’s another level to come from us.”

England teammate Jordan Pickford this week suggested Saka was one of the leaders in the current England squad. Despite being just 22, the Arsenal winger is participating in his third major tournament with the Three Lions and outlined how he looks to set an example for others.

“I feel like I have a bit of responsibility. My way of leading is probably on the pitch. leading by example, playing with a fearlessness that’s going to make others want to do the same and that’s the type of way I try to lead. I always try to remind myself that it’s a game of football.

“These games are massive if you sit and think ‘it’s a European Championship’ and you can go on and on. If you can come back to the feeling that it’s a game of football, you’ve been playing it your whole life and you’ve been chosen to be here, it makes you fearless.

“It’s crazy. I’m 22 but I have a lot of caps under my belt and this is my third tournament now. So yeah, whenever I can help some of the lads that are new to the camp I always try to do my best with that.”

Read – Denmark vs England – Euro 2024 Match Preview

See more – Five problems Southgate needs to solve ahead of England vs Denmark

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok