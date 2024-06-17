Saka justifies England selection

[Getty Images]

Bukayo Saka was at the centre of a debate about whether he would be edged out of England's starting line-up for Euro 2024 by the emergence of Chelsea's Cole Palmer, a stand-out performer in his first season at Stamford Bridge following a £40m move from Manchester City.

Palmer has shown he is at ease at England level in his brief appearances, and he may yet make his mark in Germany, but Gareth Southgate was right to stick with Saka and was rewarded with a fine performance from the Arsenal man in Sunday's win against Serbia.

When England were at their most progressive, Saka looked refreshed and dangerous on the right flank, the high point coming with the cross that provided the invitation for Jude Bellingham to score.

Saka is one of Southgate's most trusted players, the added bonus being he has established a strong connection with Trent Alexander-Arnold in their appearances together for England.

He made his point and is surely a certain starter against Denmark.

