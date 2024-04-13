Saka 'should have got the penalty in today's football'

[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas feels Bukayo Saka "was smart" in how he tried to earn a penalty against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners forward collided with opposition goalkeeper Manuel Neuer late into added time in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg draw.

The video assistant referee [VAR] checked the incident and deemed it not to be a penalty, sparking furious reactions from Saka and his team-mates, but there has been mixed reaction to the incident following the match.

Speaking to the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas said: "As a player, I know exactly what he's trying to do. He sticks his leg out and he looks for the penalty. So for me, knowing what he's tried to do, it is not a penalty.

"At the same time, nowadays in football with VAR and how it's seen and how it's done, it's a clear penalty because once the goalkeeper touches the player and the player goes down, it's a clear penalty.

"This is what we know in today's football. But knowing what he tried to do to get the penalty, naturally for me you would say it's not because he's been looking for it. He's gone to Neuer's leg, not Neuer went to him, he opened his leg up.

"He was smart and he should have got the penalty in today's football."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds