Saivion Smith out of the hospital, posts positive message on Twitter

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith appears to have avoided a major injury after a scary scene in Detroit’s Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Smith left the game on the first possession after suffering a neck injury that required him to be taken from the playing field in an ambulance.

“He’s got full motor skills,” head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “So we’re going to try to get him back on the plane so he can come home. That’s good news.”

Smith was indeed discharged from the hospital, though it’s unclear if he traveled home with the team. He did offer a positive message on Twitter to Patriots LB and former Alabama teammate Mack Wilson on Sunday night,

All good brother! Be back soon! https://t.co/2I7yGUntrm — Saivion Smith (@Saivion_1k) October 9, 2022

