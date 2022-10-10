Lions safety Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after being taken off the field at Gillette Stadium in an ambulance early in Sunday’s game against the Patriots and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that Smith had full motor skills.

Campbell also said that he was hopeful that Smith would be released from the hospital in time to fly home with the team and that turned out to be the case. According to multiple reports, Smith traveled with the team after tests showed that he avoided a neck injury.

Smith was diagnosed with a concussion, however, and he will need to be cleared through the concussion protocol before he is eligible to get back on the field.

Smith was playing in his first game of the 2022 season on Sunday. He has also played for the 49ers and Cowboys since entering the league in 2020.

Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk